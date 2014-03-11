版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 12日 星期三 03:40 BJT

Lady arm wrestlers

<p>Emilia Garcia (L) competes against Avery Ferguson at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Emilia Garcia (L) competes against Avery Ferguson at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Emilia Garcia (L) competes against Avery Ferguson at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 19
<p>Emilia Garcia reacts after winning her match against Erin Stevens at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Emilia Garcia reacts after winning her match against Erin Stevens at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlemore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Emilia Garcia reacts after winning her match against Erin Stevens at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
2 / 19
<p>An attendee at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event holds up a U.S. flag during the national anthem in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

An attendee at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event holds up a U.S. flag during the national anthmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

An attendee at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event holds up a U.S. flag during the national anthem in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
3 / 19
<p>Alisa Rosenthal flexes her arm after having a tattoo drawn on her arm in the dressing room at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Alisa Rosenthal flexes her arm after having a tattoo drawn on her arm in the dressing room at the Chicago Lmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Alisa Rosenthal flexes her arm after having a tattoo drawn on her arm in the dressing room at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
4 / 19
<p>Emilia Garcia looks on at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Emilia Garcia looks on at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Emilia Garcia looks on at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 19
<p>Emilia Garcia is reflected in a mirror as she puts on make-up to take part in the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Emilia Garcia is reflected in a mirror as she puts on make-up to take part in the Chicago League of Lady Armore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Emilia Garcia is reflected in a mirror as she puts on make-up to take part in the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 19
<p>Kaye Straub wrestles at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Kaye Straub wrestles at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Kaye Straub wrestles at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 19
<p>Megan Smith smiles as she she gets an autograph from Emilia Garcia as Elise Mayfield looks on before the start of the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Megan Smith smiles as she she gets an autograph from Emilia Garcia as Elise Mayfield looks on before the stmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Megan Smith smiles as she she gets an autograph from Emilia Garcia as Elise Mayfield looks on before the start of the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
8 / 19
<p>Emilia Garcia reacts after winning a match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Emilia Garcia reacts after winning a match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, Mamore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Emilia Garcia reacts after winning a match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
9 / 19
<p>A hat is seen in the dressing room at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A hat is seen in the dressing room at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2more

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A hat is seen in the dressing room at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 19
<p>Kaye Straub stretches before her first match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Kaye Straub stretches before her first match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, more

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Kaye Straub stretches before her first match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 19
<p>Emilia Garcia helps Alisa Rosenthal draw a tattoo on her arm in the dressing room prior to the start of the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Emilia Garcia helps Alisa Rosenthal draw a tattoo on her arm in the dressing room prior to the start of themore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Emilia Garcia helps Alisa Rosenthal draw a tattoo on her arm in the dressing room prior to the start of the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 19
<p>Billy Walsh helps Kaye Straub tape up her hands before the start of the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Billy Walsh helps Kaye Straub tape up her hands before the start of the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlermore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Billy Walsh helps Kaye Straub tape up her hands before the start of the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
13 / 19
<p>Emilia Garcia reacts after winning her final match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Emilia Garcia reacts after winning her final match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chimore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Emilia Garcia reacts after winning her final match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 19
<p>Trophies handed out to the champion at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers are seen in the dressing room in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Trophies handed out to the champion at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers are seen in the dressing romore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Trophies handed out to the champion at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers are seen in the dressing room in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 19
<p>Performers at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event take part in a pre-show cheer in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Performers at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event take part in a pre-show cheer in Chicago, Marcmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Performers at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event take part in a pre-show cheer in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
16 / 19
<p>Emilia Garcia reacts after winning a match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Emilia Garcia reacts after winning a match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, Mamore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Emilia Garcia reacts after winning a match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
17 / 19
<p>Emilia Garcia helps her colleagues Megan Tormey (L) and Servia Rindfleish prepare their costumes at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Emilia Garcia helps her colleagues Megan Tormey (L) and Servia Rindfleish prepare their costumes at the Chimore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Emilia Garcia helps her colleagues Megan Tormey (L) and Servia Rindfleish prepare their costumes at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
18 / 19
<p>Emilia Garcia (2nd L) reacts after winning her final match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. Garcia is joined by Megan Tormey (2nd R) and Servia Rindfleish. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Emilia Garcia (2nd L) reacts after winning her final match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers evenmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Emilia Garcia (2nd L) reacts after winning her final match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. Garcia is joined by Megan Tormey (2nd R) and Servia Rindfleish. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
Iditarod race across Alaska

Iditarod race across Alaska

下一个

Iditarod race across Alaska

Iditarod race across Alaska

Dogsledders cross the finish line of a thousand mile race across Alaska to commemorate a 1925 rescue mission to Nome.

2014年 3月 12日
CeBIT tech fair

CeBIT tech fair

A look at the new gadgets at CeBIT, the world's largest technology fair.

2014年 3月 11日
Ice sailing on the Hudson

Ice sailing on the Hudson

Ice sailors on the Hudson river are enjoying one of the best seasons in recent memory thanks to the deep winter.

2014年 3月 10日
The hopes and dreams of women

The hopes and dreams of women

Mothers and daughters around the world share their aspirations ahead of International Women's Day.

2014年 3月 9日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐