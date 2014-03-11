Strange collections
Celine Cornet holds a panda toy, part of a collection of 2,200 pieces of panda collectables, in her house imore
Celine Cornet holds a panda toy, part of a collection of 2,200 pieces of panda collectables, in her house in Haccourt, Belgium, March 11, 2014. Celine and her husband Andre started their collection in 1978 when he gave her a panda souvenir he bought in Italy where he had traveled as a truck driver. Celine said she is planning to donate her pandas to ill children when she passes away. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Celine and Andre Cornet adjust a blanket part of their collection of 2,200 pieces of panda collectables in more
Celine and Andre Cornet adjust a blanket part of their collection of 2,200 pieces of panda collectables in their house in Haccourt March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Andre Cornet holds women's underwear, part of a collection of about 2,200 pieces of panda collectables, in more
Andre Cornet holds women's underwear, part of a collection of about 2,200 pieces of panda collectables, in his house in Haccourt March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Margaret Tyler sits in the front room of her house in west London October 16, 2013. The royal fan has dedicmore
Margaret Tyler sits in the front room of her house in west London October 16, 2013. The royal fan has dedicated the inside of her house as a shrine to Britain's royal family. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A kitchen dresser covered in commemorative crockery and face masks of the Britain's Prince William and his more
A kitchen dresser covered in commemorative crockery and face masks of the Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The "Jubilee" room is seen in the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melmore
The "Jubilee" room is seen in the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Barbie collector Jian Yang poses with part of his collection at his home in Singapore September 2, 2013. Thmore
Barbie collector Jian Yang poses with part of his collection at his home in Singapore September 2, 2013. The white exterior and spartan grey staircase of Jian Yang's tidy rowhouse give no hint of the shock that lies within - a pink living room floor and his collection of more than 6,000 Barbie dolls.The 33-year-old Singaporean favors minimalist decor but the Barbies and 3,000 dolls of other kinds dominate three sides of the main room and spill over to fill nine mirrored cabinets in his dressing room and the shelves of his study. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Barbie dolls in the likeness of Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe are displayed in collectmore
Barbie dolls in the likeness of Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe are displayed in collector Jian Yang's home in Singapore September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Doll collector Jian Yang shows an Osama bin Laden doll among his collection at his home in Singapore Septemmore
Doll collector Jian Yang shows an Osama bin Laden doll among his collection at his home in Singapore September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Mary Hickey aged 93, poses with her collection of dolls at her home in Ashbourne, Ireland October 9, 2013. more
Mary Hickey aged 93, poses with her collection of dolls at her home in Ashbourne, Ireland October 9, 2013. Hickey has been collecting the dolls for over thirty years and now owns over 420 dolls. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Yvette Dardenne, 75, from Belgium, stands among hundreds of vintage lithographed tin boxes, which are part more
Yvette Dardenne, 75, from Belgium, stands among hundreds of vintage lithographed tin boxes, which are part of a huge collection displayed at her house in Grand-Hallet, eastern Belgium August 5, 2013. Dardenne, who currently possesses about 56,800 boxes from around the world, said her passion started 22 years ago when her aunt gave her a decorated chocolate box from the late 1950s. According to Dardenne, the boxes are like a history book, describing the major events of the last two centuries. In addition to commercials advertising the products they contain, the boxes are often decorated with pictures typical of a certain historic era or describing a historic event such as a royal wedding. Some were also designed to serve as toys or later used for other purposes such as serving as a paper weight. The boxes displayed contained all kind of products such as biscuits, soap, tobacco, tea, and medicine. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Vintage lithographed tin boxes with images of cartoon characters, which are part of a huge collection, are more
Vintage lithographed tin boxes with images of cartoon characters, which are part of a huge collection, are displayed at the house of Yvette Dardenne, 75, from Belgium in Grand-Hallet, eastern Belgium August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Yvette Dardenne, 75, from Belgium, walks among hundreds of vintage lithographed tin boxes, which are part omore
Yvette Dardenne, 75, from Belgium, walks among hundreds of vintage lithographed tin boxes, which are part of a huge collection displayed at her house in Grand-Hallet, eastern Belgium August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Jordan Michael Geller poses with his collection of the Nike Air Jordan Retro line at the "ShoeZeum" in downmore
Jordan Michael Geller poses with his collection of the Nike Air Jordan Retro line at the "ShoeZeum" in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada September 25, 2012. Record keepers at the Guinness Book of World Records recently certified that Geller's Shoezeum, a shrine to Nike that he says includes one of every model of Air Jordans ever made, holds the record for the world's largest collection of sneakers, with more than 2,500 pairs, all but eight of which are Nikes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Filipino businesswoman Gina Lacuna shows her collection of jigsaw puzzle boxes as she stands in front of anmore
Filipino businesswoman Gina Lacuna shows her collection of jigsaw puzzle boxes as she stands in front of an 18,000-piece jigsaw puzzle of Retablo De Santa Columba, which took her 1095 hours to piece together, in Tagaytay city, Philippines, July 24, 2012. Lacuna collects and pieces together jigsaw puzzles to add to her collection of 473 completed jigsaw puzzles. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Filipino businesswoman Gina Lacuna pieces together a thousand-piece jigsaw puzzle of La Seine, Paris, insidmore
Filipino businesswoman Gina Lacuna pieces together a thousand-piece jigsaw puzzle of La Seine, Paris, inside her museum in Tagaytay city, Philippines, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Herbert Chavez poses with his Superman memorabilia inside his house in Calamba Laguna, Philippines, Octobermore
Herbert Chavez poses with his Superman memorabilia inside his house in Calamba Laguna, Philippines, October 12, 2011. In his idolization of the superhero, Chavez, a self-professed "pageant trainer" who owns two costume stores, has undergone a series of cosmetic surgeries for his nose, cheeks, lips and chin down to his thighs and even his skin color to look more like the "Man of Steel". The final result bears little resemblance to his old self. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Herbert Chavez shows off his Superman shirt collection, some of which were made by him, inside his bedroom more
Herbert Chavez shows off his Superman shirt collection, some of which were made by him, inside his bedroom in Calamba Laguna, Philippines, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Zhang Dafang poses with his telephone collection at his apartment in Beijing April 20, 2007. Over the past more
Zhang Dafang poses with his telephone collection at his apartment in Beijing April 20, 2007. Over the past seven years, Zhang spent thousands of dollars collecting over 600 phones from all over the world. His pastime has taken over his life and even cost him his job. Zhang's hobby is an expensive one. His oldest phone, discovered at a flea market in Russia, was made in 1900 and cost him $3,000 -- which is about what a receptionist could expect to make in a year in Beijing. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Yuri Kreshkov arranges some the 3,000 bottles he has collected over the past 20 years and displayed in his more
Yuri Kreshkov arranges some the 3,000 bottles he has collected over the past 20 years and displayed in his two-room apartment in Kiev October 9, 2007. Kreshkov's bottles once contained beer, wine and liquor from various parts of the world. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A view of the Marikina City Footwear Museum, which holds the former Philippines first lady Imelda Marcos' smore
A view of the Marikina City Footwear Museum, which holds the former Philippines first lady Imelda Marcos' shoe collection, in Manila May 22, 2007. In a city little known for tourist attractions, the museum is a bright spot, annually attracting thousands of visitors curious to see the treasure trove of shoes amassed by the Philippines' shopaholic former first lady. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
