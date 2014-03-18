On the coast of the Black Sea
Children play under water slides at the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. Ukraine's Crimean peninsular evokes in many Russians and citizens of the former Soviet Union memories of summer holidays in the resorts and sanatoriums along its subtropical Black Sea coast. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman pushes a pram along the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. Crimea is also the place from where Christianity spread throughout what was then called Kievan Rus', a federation of Slavic tribes that later became Russia. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view shows the Swallow's Nest castle overlooking the Black Sea outside the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. The Baltic German Baron von Steingel commissioned the construction of the castle Swallow's Nest in 1911. It is today one of the Crimea's most recognizable sights. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman looks at the Swallow's Nest castle overlooking the Black Sea outside the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A bus drives past a tourist attraction in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman feeds pigeons and seagulls at the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman walks past a shoe stall at a market in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A cat walks outside Livadia Palace where Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in February 1945. Photo taken March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People walk past an advertising poster in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women wait for a bus in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women push prams in the park of Livadia Palace where U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People look out to the Black Sea at the embankment in the resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Crimean flag is seen at an unfinished building in Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man wearing a "Ukraine" sports jacked cools off in the Black Sea in the resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People walk past a fountain at the embankment of the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A museum attendant looks of a window of Livadia Palace where U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People stand at the embankment of the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A group of Orthodox Christians carry crosses and icons as they walk along a street in Yalta during what they called "a patrol against possible evil that might befall the Crimean peninsular" March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman trims grapevine outside the Crimean resort city of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A signpost reads "Kiev" in the park of the Livadia Palace where U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view shows the Kurpaty Sanatorium in the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A pictures shows the conference table where U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in the Livadia Palace in Yalta March 11, 2014.REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The Black Sea gushes around the sun terrace of the Zhemchuzhina sanatorium outside the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People stand at an empty swimming pool at the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014.REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view shows the Kurpaty Sanatorium in the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A pictures shows the conference table where U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in the Livadia Palace in Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view shows the St. Michael the Archangel Church in the hills overlooking the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks along the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman walks underneath a column arch at the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. The writing reads, "Alushta Resort". REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks on a pier near the Zhemchuzhina sanatorium at the Black Sea outside the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A car drives past a cartoon sculpture featuring the characters of the popular Soviet comedy "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style" that was partly filmed on this highway, outside Simferopol March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view shows the Crimean town of Yalta on the coast of the Black Sea, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
