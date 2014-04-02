版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 2日 星期三 21:35 BJT

The art of Ai Weiwei

<p>Chinese artist Ai Weiwei poses for a photograph with his installation entitled 'Sunflower Seeds', at its unveiling in the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern gallery, in London October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei poses for a photograph with his installation entitled 'Sunflower Seeds', at its unmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei poses for a photograph with his installation entitled 'Sunflower Seeds', at its unveiling in the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern gallery, in London October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 29
<p>A visitor takes a photograph of the an installation by Ai Weiwei entitled "Sunflower Seeds", at its unveiling in the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern gallery in London October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A visitor takes a photograph of the an installation by Ai Weiwei entitled "Sunflower Seeds", at its unveilimore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A visitor takes a photograph of the an installation by Ai Weiwei entitled "Sunflower Seeds", at its unveiling in the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern gallery in London October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
2 / 29
<p>The installation "He Xie" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is pictured during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

The installation "He Xie" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is pictured during a media preview of the exhibition more

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

The installation "He Xie" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is pictured during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
3 / 29
<p>A member of museum staff makes last touches to the installation 'Forge' by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau, in Berlin April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A member of museum staff makes last touches to the installation 'Forge' by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during more

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A member of museum staff makes last touches to the installation 'Forge' by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau, in Berlin April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
4 / 29
<p>A woman walks next to the installation "Monumental Junkyard" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A woman walks next to the installation "Monumental Junkyard" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media premore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A woman walks next to the installation "Monumental Junkyard" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
5 / 29
<p>A general view of the installation "Stools" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei pictured during a media preview of the 'Evidence' exhibition at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A general view of the installation "Stools" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei pictured during a media preview of more

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A general view of the installation "Stools" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei pictured during a media preview of the 'Evidence' exhibition at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
6 / 29
<p>Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's "Colored Vases" are shown at the Perez Art Museum Miami, Florida, December 3, 2013 photo. REUTERS/Zachary Fagenson</p>

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's "Colored Vases" are shown at the Perez Art Museum Miami, Florida, December 3, 20more

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's "Colored Vases" are shown at the Perez Art Museum Miami, Florida, December 3, 2013 photo. REUTERS/Zachary Fagenson

Close
7 / 29
<p>A woman walks next to the installation "IOU", made up of certificates of debt, by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A woman walks next to the installation "IOU", made up of certificates of debt, by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei more

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A woman walks next to the installation "IOU", made up of certificates of debt, by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
8 / 29
<p>A work titled "grapes" by artist Ai Weiwei of China is displayed during a media tour of the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in Miami, Florida December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

A work titled "grapes" by artist Ai Weiwei of China is displayed during a media tour of the Perez Art Museumore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A work titled "grapes" by artist Ai Weiwei of China is displayed during a media tour of the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in Miami, Florida December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
9 / 29
<p>A woman enters the installation "81" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. The installation "81" is a exact replica of the prison cell where the dissident artist was held in detention for 81 days in 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A woman enters the installation "81" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'more

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A woman enters the installation "81" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. The installation "81" is a exact replica of the prison cell where the dissident artist was held in detention for 81 days in 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
10 / 29
<p>A man looks at the sculptures "Circle of Animals" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition "Evidence" at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A man looks at the sculptures "Circle of Animals" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of themore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A man looks at the sculptures "Circle of Animals" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition "Evidence" at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
11 / 29
<p>Journalists view a work titled "Moon Chest" by artist Ai Weiwei during a media tour of the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in Miami, Florida December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Journalists view a work titled "Moon Chest" by artist Ai Weiwei during a media tour of the Perez Art Museummore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

Journalists view a work titled "Moon Chest" by artist Ai Weiwei during a media tour of the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in Miami, Florida December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
12 / 29
<p>A girl looks at a creation named "Porcelain Cube" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the media preview of Art Taipei 2013, November 7, 2013.REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

A girl looks at a creation named "Porcelain Cube" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the media preview of Amore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A girl looks at a creation named "Porcelain Cube" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the media preview of Art Taipei 2013, November 7, 2013.REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
13 / 29
<p>A visitor looks at "Iron tree" art works by artist Ai Weiwei during the International Contemporary Art Fair (FIAC) at the Grand Palais in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A visitor looks at "Iron tree" art works by artist Ai Weiwei during the International Contemporary Art Fairmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A visitor looks at "Iron tree" art works by artist Ai Weiwei during the International Contemporary Art Fair (FIAC) at the Grand Palais in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
14 / 29
<p>A visitor takes photos of "Baby Formula" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, in Singapore August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A visitor takes photos of "Baby Formula" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, in Singapore August 23, 2013. REUTERSmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A visitor takes photos of "Baby Formula" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, in Singapore August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
15 / 29
<p>A tent with a photo of China's artist Ai Weiwei is seen at the installation called &ldquo;Aus der Aufklaerung&rdquo; (Out of Enlightenment) by Ai Weiwei at the second EMSCHERKUST exhibition in Oberhausen June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A tent with a photo of China's artist Ai Weiwei is seen at the installation called “Aus der Aufklaerumore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A tent with a photo of China's artist Ai Weiwei is seen at the installation called “Aus der Aufklaerung” (Out of Enlightenment) by Ai Weiwei at the second EMSCHERKUST exhibition in Oberhausen June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
16 / 29
<p>Visitors look at the installation called "Bang" by China's artist Ai Weiwei at the German pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Visitors look at the installation called "Bang" by China's artist Ai Weiwei at the German pavilion during tmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

Visitors look at the installation called "Bang" by China's artist Ai Weiwei at the German pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
17 / 29
<p>A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55more

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
18 / 29
<p>A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55more

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
19 / 29
<p>A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55more

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
20 / 29
<p>A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55more

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
21 / 29
<p>Creations (L-R) named "No Title (Wooden ball)", "Rock" and "F Size" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei are displayed during the media preview of Art Taipei 2012, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Creations (L-R) named "No Title (Wooden ball)", "Rock" and "F Size" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei are displaymore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

Creations (L-R) named "No Title (Wooden ball)", "Rock" and "F Size" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei are displayed during the media preview of Art Taipei 2012, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
22 / 29
<p>A visitor looks at the exterior of an artwork entitled "Cong" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, showing 123 letters from various government departments received by Ai with similar content regarding schools that collapsed during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, at the Hong Kong International Art Fair May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

A visitor looks at the exterior of an artwork entitled "Cong" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, showing 123 lettmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A visitor looks at the exterior of an artwork entitled "Cong" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, showing 123 letters from various government departments received by Ai with similar content regarding schools that collapsed during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, at the Hong Kong International Art Fair May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
23 / 29
<p>A visitor looks at the interior portion of an artwork titled "Cong" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, displaying the names of 5,196 students who died when their schools collapsed during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, at the Hong Kong International Art Fair May 17, 2012. On the exterior, 123 letters from various government departments received by Ai on the issue with similar content were shown. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

A visitor looks at the interior portion of an artwork titled "Cong" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, displayingmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A visitor looks at the interior portion of an artwork titled "Cong" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, displaying the names of 5,196 students who died when their schools collapsed during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, at the Hong Kong International Art Fair May 17, 2012. On the exterior, 123 letters from various government departments received by Ai on the issue with similar content were shown. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
24 / 29
<p>An artwork by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, titled "The Dog Mobile: A car for Francis Bacon by Ai Weiwei", with images of a dog painted on a Mercedes Benz G-class, is displayed at an exhibition hall in Hong Kong November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

An artwork by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, titled "The Dog Mobile: A car for Francis Bacon by Ai Weiwei", withmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

An artwork by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, titled "The Dog Mobile: A car for Francis Bacon by Ai Weiwei", with images of a dog painted on a Mercedes Benz G-class, is displayed at an exhibition hall in Hong Kong November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
25 / 29
<p>A creation named "Watermelon" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is displayed during a media preview of the "Ai Weiwei Absent" exhibition in Taipei October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

A creation named "Watermelon" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is displayed during a media preview of the "Ai Wemore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A creation named "Watermelon" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is displayed during a media preview of the "Ai Weiwei Absent" exhibition in Taipei October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
26 / 29
<p>A woman looks at an art installation named "Forever Bicycles" by dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the "Ai Weiwei Absent" exhibition in Taipei October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

A woman looks at an art installation named "Forever Bicycles" by dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during more

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A woman looks at an art installation named "Forever Bicycles" by dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the "Ai Weiwei Absent" exhibition in Taipei October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
27 / 29
<p>A man walks past the sculpture titled "Marble Arm" by Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei at Hong Kong International Art Fair May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A man walks past the sculpture titled "Marble Arm" by Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei at Hong Kong Intermore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A man walks past the sculpture titled "Marble Arm" by Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei at Hong Kong International Art Fair May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
28 / 29
<p>A visitor looks at Ai Weiwei's "Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads" at Somerset House in London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A visitor looks at Ai Weiwei's "Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads" at Somerset House in London May 11, 2011. Rmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A visitor looks at Ai Weiwei's "Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads" at Somerset House in London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
29 / 29
重播
下一图片集
Ruins of war

Ruins of war

下一个

Ruins of war

Ruins of war

Among the casualties of Syria's long civil war are the ancient region's many historic sites.

2014年 4月 2日
Deadline for Obamacare

Deadline for Obamacare

Midnight marks the deadline for Americans to obtain health insurance.

2014年 4月 2日
Relics of the Boston Marathon

Relics of the Boston Marathon

Archivists have processed thousands of sneakers, T-shirts and letters - the mementos left at the site of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

2014年 4月 2日
Spring is blossoming

Spring is blossoming

Cherry, peach and almond trees blossom in springtime around the world.

2014年 3月 31日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐