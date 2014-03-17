版本:
Celebrating St. Patrick's Day

<p>People stand along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People stand along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People stand along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Bagpipers march along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People cheer along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Members of the FDNY march along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A member of the FDNY Pipes and Drums stands during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A woman with a shamrock-shaped pattern on her cheek takes part in the Irish St. Patrick's Day parade in Bucharest, Romania, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>A man dressed as a leprechaun smiles as he stands beside the dyed green Chicago River during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Dancers perform at the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Ciaran, aged 10, dressed as a member of the Garda, poses for a photograph before the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Irish dancers get ready for the St Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>A baby wears a green wig during the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Spectators in costume watch the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

<p>A spectator blows bubbles from a second-story window as participants march down Broadway during the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

<p>Members of the Quaboag Highlanders Pipes and Drums prepare to march down Broadway during the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

<p>Dancers perform at the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Spectators watch the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Gay rights advocates prepare to march in an equality parade immediately after the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

<p>The Brussels Grand Place is lit in green on the occasion of St. Patrick's Day as part of Tourism Ireland's Global Greening Initiative in Brussels, March 16, 2014 REUTERS/Eric Vidal</p>

<p>The Holmenkollen ski jump is lit with green floodlights, in Oslo, Norway, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix</p>

