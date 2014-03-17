Celebrating St. Patrick's Day
People stand along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bagpipers march along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People cheer along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the FDNY march along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A member of the FDNY Pipes and Drums stands during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman with a shamrock-shaped pattern on her cheek takes part in the Irish St. Patrick's Day parade in Bucharest, Romania, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A man dressed as a leprechaun smiles as he stands beside the dyed green Chicago River during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Dancers perform at the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Ciaran, aged 10, dressed as a member of the Garda, poses for a photograph before the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Irish dancers get ready for the St Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A baby wears a green wig during the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Spectators in costume watch the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A spectator blows bubbles from a second-story window as participants march down Broadway during the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Members of the Quaboag Highlanders Pipes and Drums prepare to march down Broadway during the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Dancers perform at the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Spectators watch the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Spectators watch the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Gay rights advocates prepare to march in an equality parade immediately after the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
The Brussels Grand Place is lit in green on the occasion of St. Patrick's Day as part of Tourism Ireland's Global Greening Initiative in Brussels, March 16, 2014 REUTERS/Eric Vidal
The Holmenkollen ski jump is lit with green floodlights, in Oslo, Norway, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix
