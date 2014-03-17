Adventurous eating
Daniela Kittinger chews a cooked tarantula at the 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the Waldorf Astoriamore
Daniela Kittinger chews a cooked tarantula at the 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in New York March 15, 2014. The club, which promotes the scientific exploration of land, sea, air and space, featured catering by chef and exotic creator Gene Rurka. Chef Rurka prepared a variety of dishes featuring an array of insects, wildlife, animal body parts and invasive species. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person uses a mobile phone to take photos of whole cooked alligators. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A chef serves a whole cooked alligator. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Goat penises are prepared in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos samples cooked cockroach. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A chef with a tray of roasted ostrich walks through the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Club member and food critic known as Baron Ambrosia wears coyote skulls. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A chef holds a belt fish in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Women hold a cockroach and a tarantula to their mouths. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A chef serves goat. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A scorpion sits on a cupcake in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A chef slices up bull testicles in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin speaks with guests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pastry sous chef Michael Ottomanelli holds chocolate-dipped strawberries covered in larvae in the kitchen. more
Gene Rurka holds cooked tarantulas in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Chef and exotic creator Gene Rurka poses with whole cooked alligators. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A chef holds tarantulas in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Susan Grimaldi, who practices Shamanic Art, wears a traditional Southern Chinese miao ethnic group costume more
