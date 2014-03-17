版本:
图片 | 2014年 3月 18日 星期二 04:35 BJT

Dressed for Purim

<p>A man with a painted beard stands on a street during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. The carnival-like Purim holiday is celebrated with parades and costume parties to commemorate the deliverance of the Jewish people from a plot to exterminate them in the ancient Persian empire 2,500 years ago, as recorded in the Biblical Book of Esther. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

A man with a painted beard stands on a street during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. The carnival-like Purim holiday is celebrated with parades and costume parties to commemorate the deliverance of the Jewish people from a plot to exterminate them in the ancient Persian empire 2,500 years ago, as recorded in the Biblical Book of Esther. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Girls dressed as penguins stand on an overpass during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

Girls dressed as penguins stand on an overpass during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>Dancers perform during the annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Aviv March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

Dancers perform during the annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Aviv March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Israeli soldiers stand guard during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

Israeli soldiers stand guard during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>Ultra Orthodox Jewish children dressed in costumes dance in a classroom as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

Ultra Orthodox Jewish children dressed in costumes dance in a classroom as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>A child poses in costume during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

A child poses in costume during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man wearing a costume dances as he celebrates the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man wearing a costume dances as he celebrates the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>A girl in costume tries on a helmet that belongs to a boy after a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 14, 2014. At Bialik Rogozin, children of migrant workers and refugees are educated alongside native Israelis. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

A girl in costume tries on a helmet that belongs to a boy after a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 14, 2014. At Bialik Rogozin, children of migrant workers and refugees are educated alongside native Israelis. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>Israelis costumed as zombie soldiers take part in the annual "Zombie Walk" for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

Israelis costumed as zombie soldiers take part in the annual "Zombie Walk" for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>Children in costumes prepare for a parade celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 14, 2014. At Bialik Rogozin, children of migrant workers and refugees are educated alongside native Israelis. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

Children in costumes prepare for a parade celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 14, 2014. At Bialik Rogozin, children of migrant workers and refugees are educated alongside native Israelis. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>A child dressed as an astronaut stands on a street corner during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

A child dressed as an astronaut stands on a street corner during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>An Israeli dressed as a zombie takes part in the annual "Zombie Walk" for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

An Israeli dressed as a zombie takes part in the annual "Zombie Walk" for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>Ultra Orthodox Jews, one of them wearing a costume for the Jewish holiday of Purim, pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

Ultra Orthodox Jews, one of them wearing a costume for the Jewish holiday of Purim, pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>A boy aims a toy gun as a girl wearing a costume poses near a mural of Jerusalem's Old City during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim at their school in the southern Israeli town of Sderot, near the Gaza Strip March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

A boy aims a toy gun as a girl wearing a costume poses near a mural of Jerusalem's Old City during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim at their school in the southern Israeli town of Sderot, near the Gaza Strip March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>Men dance in the street during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

Men dance in the street during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Children in costume stand through a car sunroof during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

Children in costume stand through a car sunroof during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>A girl dressed as a box of popcorn stands on a street corner during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

A girl dressed as a box of popcorn stands on a street corner during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Dancers wearing costumes stand on a float with sculptures depicting (L-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Aviv March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

Dancers wearing costumes stand on a float with sculptures depicting (L-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Aviv March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy, dressed in a special costume for Purim, is seen during the reading of the Book of Esther as part of the celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy, dressed in a special costume for Purim, is seen during the reading of the Book of Esther as part of the celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

