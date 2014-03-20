版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 20日 星期四 23:45 BJT

Migrant crossing

<p>An African migrant rests against a fence, next to support tents mounted on Tuesday outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

An African migrant rests against a fence, next to support tents mounted on Tuesday outside a refugee centermore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

An African migrant rests against a fence, next to support tents mounted on Tuesday outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
1 / 18
<p>23-year-old Ibrahim from Mali stands next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

23-year-old Ibrahim from Mali stands next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

23-year-old Ibrahim from Mali stands next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
2 / 18
<p>An African migrant stretches his arms next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

An African migrant stretches his arms next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center inmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

An African migrant stretches his arms next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
3 / 18
<p>African migrants walk past support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

African migrants walk past support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north Afrimore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

African migrants walk past support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
4 / 18
<p>African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
5 / 18
<p>An African migrant smokes next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

An African migrant smokes next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's normore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

An African migrant smokes next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
6 / 18
<p>African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
7 / 18
<p>25-year-old Sissoko gets his head shaved next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

25-year-old Sissoko gets his head shaved next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee centermore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

25-year-old Sissoko gets his head shaved next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
8 / 18
<p>African migrants stand in line as they wait to receive temporary identity cards for their stay at a refugee center, outside a police station in Spain's North African enclave of Melilla March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

African migrants stand in line as they wait to receive temporary identity cards for their stay at a refugeemore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

African migrants stand in line as they wait to receive temporary identity cards for their stay at a refugee center, outside a police station in Spain's North African enclave of Melilla March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
9 / 18
<p>An African migrant wounded after jumping the border fence which separates Morocco from Spain's north African enclave Melilla, shows his feet as he sits, outside a refugee center in Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

An African migrant wounded after jumping the border fence which separates Morocco from Spain's north Africamore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

An African migrant wounded after jumping the border fence which separates Morocco from Spain's north African enclave Melilla, shows his feet as he sits, outside a refugee center in Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
10 / 18
<p>Ali from Cameroon sits at his hiding place in the mountains in Morocco near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Ali from Cameroon sits at his hiding place in the mountains in Morocco near Spain's North African enclave omore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Ali from Cameroon sits at his hiding place in the mountains in Morocco near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
11 / 18
<p>Cameroon migrants discuss at their hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Cameroon migrants discuss at their hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceutmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Cameroon migrants discuss at their hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
12 / 18
<p>Pablo from Cameroon poses with a handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Pablo from Cameroon poses with a handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North Afrmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Pablo from Cameroon poses with a handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
13 / 18
<p>Moroccan soldiers on a boat attempt to reach a would be migrant in Moroccan waters near the border fence that separates Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from neighboring Morocco March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Moroccan soldiers on a boat attempt to reach a would be migrant in Moroccan waters near the border fence thmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Moroccan soldiers on a boat attempt to reach a would be migrant in Moroccan waters near the border fence that separates Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from neighboring Morocco March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
14 / 18
<p>A Spanish Civil Guard walks past would-be immigrants resting upon arriving at San Lorenzo beach, on Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

A Spanish Civil Guard walks past would-be immigrants resting upon arriving at San Lorenzo beach, on Spain'smore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A Spanish Civil Guard walks past would-be immigrants resting upon arriving at San Lorenzo beach, on Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
15 / 18
<p>Would-be immigrants talk to one another upon arriving at a temporary immigrant holding center after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's north African enclave of Melilla March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

Would-be immigrants talk to one another upon arriving at a temporary immigrant holding center after crossinmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Would-be immigrants talk to one another upon arriving at a temporary immigrant holding center after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's north African enclave of Melilla March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
16 / 18
<p>An African migrant looks through a window inside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

An African migrant looks through a window inside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

An African migrant looks through a window inside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
17 / 18
<p>Moroccan youths watch a ship as it departs Melilla's harbor in Spain's north African enclave December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Moroccan youths watch a ship as it departs Melilla's harbor in Spain's north African enclave December 4, 20more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Moroccan youths watch a ship as it departs Melilla's harbor in Spain's north African enclave December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Easter egg fanatics

Easter egg fanatics

下一个

Easter egg fanatics

Easter egg fanatics

These German pensioners spend two weeks decorating their apple tree with 10,000 hand-painted Easter eggs.

2014年 3月 20日
Kids with guns

Kids with guns

Real or not, children around the world with guns.

2014年 3月 20日
Ukraine Navy HQ stormed

Ukraine Navy HQ stormed

Russian troops backed by unarmed volunteers storm Ukraine's naval headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

2014年 3月 20日
Children of Syria

Children of Syria

The plight of children in a land torn by war.

2014年 3月 19日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐