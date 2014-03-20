Migrant crossing
An African migrant rests against a fence, next to support tents mounted on Tuesday outside a refugee centermore
An African migrant rests against a fence, next to support tents mounted on Tuesday outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
23-year-old Ibrahim from Mali stands next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in more
23-year-old Ibrahim from Mali stands next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An African migrant stretches his arms next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center inmore
An African migrant stretches his arms next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
African migrants walk past support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north Afrimore
African migrants walk past support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north more
African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An African migrant smokes next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's normore
An African migrant smokes next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north more
African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
25-year-old Sissoko gets his head shaved next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee centermore
25-year-old Sissoko gets his head shaved next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
African migrants stand in line as they wait to receive temporary identity cards for their stay at a refugeemore
African migrants stand in line as they wait to receive temporary identity cards for their stay at a refugee center, outside a police station in Spain's North African enclave of Melilla March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An African migrant wounded after jumping the border fence which separates Morocco from Spain's north Africamore
An African migrant wounded after jumping the border fence which separates Morocco from Spain's north African enclave Melilla, shows his feet as he sits, outside a refugee center in Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ali from Cameroon sits at his hiding place in the mountains in Morocco near Spain's North African enclave omore
Ali from Cameroon sits at his hiding place in the mountains in Morocco near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Cameroon migrants discuss at their hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceutmore
Cameroon migrants discuss at their hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Pablo from Cameroon poses with a handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North Afrmore
Pablo from Cameroon poses with a handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Moroccan soldiers on a boat attempt to reach a would be migrant in Moroccan waters near the border fence thmore
Moroccan soldiers on a boat attempt to reach a would be migrant in Moroccan waters near the border fence that separates Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from neighboring Morocco March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A Spanish Civil Guard walks past would-be immigrants resting upon arriving at San Lorenzo beach, on Spain'smore
A Spanish Civil Guard walks past would-be immigrants resting upon arriving at San Lorenzo beach, on Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Would-be immigrants talk to one another upon arriving at a temporary immigrant holding center after crossinmore
Would-be immigrants talk to one another upon arriving at a temporary immigrant holding center after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's north African enclave of Melilla March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
An African migrant looks through a window inside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla more
An African migrant looks through a window inside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Moroccan youths watch a ship as it departs Melilla's harbor in Spain's north African enclave December 4, 20more
Moroccan youths watch a ship as it departs Melilla's harbor in Spain's north African enclave December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
