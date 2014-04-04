版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 5日 星期六 04:35 BJT

On the Afghan campaign trail

<p>An Afghan man loads ballot boxes and other election material on a donkey to be transported in polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan man loads ballot boxes and other election material on a donkey to be transported in polling statimore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

An Afghan man loads ballot boxes and other election material on a donkey to be transported in polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
1 / 40
<p>Afghan men lead donkeys loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghan men lead donkeys loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transported to polling smore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Afghan men lead donkeys loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
2 / 40
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Panjshir provimore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
3 / 40
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat provincemore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
4 / 40
<p>An Afghan boy carries election material on his back to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan boy carries election material on his back to polling stations which are not accessible by road inmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

An Afghan boy carries election material on his back to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
5 / 40
<p>A police officer clears supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah from the road, for Abdullah's convoy to move as he arrives for an election campaign, in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A police officer clears supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah from the road, for Abmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A police officer clears supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah from the road, for Abdullah's convoy to move as he arrives for an election campaign, in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
6 / 40
<p>An Afghan man carries ballot boxes which have just been distributed at a polling station in Mazar-i-sharif April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

An Afghan man carries ballot boxes which have just been distributed at a polling station in Mazar-i-sharif more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

An Afghan man carries ballot boxes which have just been distributed at a polling station in Mazar-i-sharif April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
7 / 40
<p>A picture of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah is placed on a camel in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A picture of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah is placed on a camel in Mazar-I-Shariff, northmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A picture of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah is placed on a camel in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
8 / 40
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat provincemore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
9 / 40
<p>A security officer pushes supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah back as they attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A security officer pushes supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah back as they attendmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A security officer pushes supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah back as they attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
10 / 40
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat provincemore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
11 / 40
<p>An election official moves ballot boxes in a warehouse in Kabul April 4, 2014 in preparation for distribution to polling stations for Saturday's presidential election. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

An election official moves ballot boxes in a warehouse in Kabul April 4, 2014 in preparation for distributimore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

An election official moves ballot boxes in a warehouse in Kabul April 4, 2014 in preparation for distribution to polling stations for Saturday's presidential election. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
12 / 40
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul sit in the back of a truck during an election campaign rally in Bagram April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul sit in the back of a truck during an election camore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul sit in the back of a truck during an election campaign rally in Bagram April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
13 / 40
<p>A banner of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani flies above supporters attending an election campaign in Kabul April 1, 2014. Banner reads, "We want a powerful Afghanistan". REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

A banner of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani flies above supporters attending an election campaigmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A banner of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani flies above supporters attending an election campaign in Kabul April 1, 2014. Banner reads, "We want a powerful Afghanistan". REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
14 / 40
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani attend an election campaign in Kabul April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani attend an election campaign in Kabul April 1, 2014more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani attend an election campaign in Kabul April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
15 / 40
<p>An Afghan election commission worker arranges boxes containing election material in Mazar-I-Shariff April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An Afghan election commission worker arranges boxes containing election material in Mazar-I-Shariff April 1more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

An Afghan election commission worker arranges boxes containing election material in Mazar-I-Shariff April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 40
<p>A Afghan man carries a ballot box on his back to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Afghan man carries a ballot box on his back to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutumore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A Afghan man carries a ballot box on his back to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
17 / 40
<p>An Afghan man tries to control his donkey loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. The Afghan presidential elections will be held on April 5. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS ANIMALS)</p>

An Afghan man tries to control his donkey loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transpmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

An Afghan man tries to control his donkey loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. The Afghan presidential elections will be held on April 5. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS ANIMALS)

Close
18 / 40
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul attend an election campaign in Bagram April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul attend an election campaign in Bagram April 1, 2more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul attend an election campaign in Bagram April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
19 / 40
<p>A man walks on a pole before the start of a campaign by Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah in Panjshir province March 31, 2014.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man walks on a pole before the start of a campaign by Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah in more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A man walks on a pole before the start of a campaign by Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah in Panjshir province March 31, 2014.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
20 / 40
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hangs up a banner before an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hangs up a banner before an election campaignmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hangs up a banner before an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
21 / 40
<p>Presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, sitting atop a vehicle, arrives for an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, sitting atop a vehicle, arrives for an election campaign in Panjsmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, sitting atop a vehicle, arrives for an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
22 / 40
<p>An Afghan woman walks past a wall with graffiti encouraging public to vote in Kandahar province March 30, 2014. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem</p>

An Afghan woman walks past a wall with graffiti encouraging public to vote in Kandahar province March 30, 2more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

An Afghan woman walks past a wall with graffiti encouraging public to vote in Kandahar province March 30, 2014. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem

Close
23 / 40
<p>An Afghan woman receives her voter card at a voter registration centre in Kabul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

An Afghan woman receives her voter card at a voter registration centre in Kabul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

An Afghan woman receives her voter card at a voter registration centre in Kabul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
24 / 40
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah arrive to attend an election rally in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah arrive to attend an election rally in Mazar-Imore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah arrive to attend an election rally in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
25 / 40
<p>A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul carries chairs as he prepares for an election rally in Panshir, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul carries chairs as he prepares for an election rmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul carries chairs as he prepares for an election rally in Panshir, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
26 / 40
<p>An Afghan woman cleans the cover of a ballot box while her colleagues carry other election material at a polling station in Mazar-i- sharif April 4,2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

An Afghan woman cleans the cover of a ballot box while her colleagues carry other election material at a pomore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

An Afghan woman cleans the cover of a ballot box while her colleagues carry other election material at a polling station in Mazar-i- sharif April 4,2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
27 / 40
<p>A supporter of Abdul Rashid Dostum, an Uzbek leader and a vice-presidential candidate, holds a picture of him after an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter of Abdul Rashid Dostum, an Uzbek leader and a vice-presidential candidate, holds a picture of hmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A supporter of Abdul Rashid Dostum, an Uzbek leader and a vice-presidential candidate, holds a picture of him after an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
28 / 40
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hold posters of him during an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hold posters of him during an election rally more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hold posters of him during an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
29 / 40
<p>A helicopter carrying Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai's team takes off after an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A helicopter carrying Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai's team takes off after an electiomore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A helicopter carrying Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai's team takes off after an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
30 / 40
<p>An election worker takes a picture of a woman at a voter registration center in Kabul March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An election worker takes a picture of a woman at a voter registration center in Kabul March 20, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

An election worker takes a picture of a woman at a voter registration center in Kabul March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
31 / 40
<p>A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai jumps to cross a ditch after an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai jumps to cross a ditch after an electionmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai jumps to cross a ditch after an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
32 / 40
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz promore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
33 / 40
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz promore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
34 / 40
<p>A girl runs during an election campaign by Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A girl runs during an election campaign by Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai in Kunduz prmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A girl runs during an election campaign by Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
35 / 40
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah wait for the start of an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah wait for the start of an election rally in Pamore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah wait for the start of an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
36 / 40
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai try to catch leaflets during an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai try to catch leaflets during an election more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai try to catch leaflets during an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
37 / 40
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz promore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
38 / 40
<p>Afghan girls use their phones to take pictures during a campaign for Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul in Kabul March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghan girls use their phones to take pictures during a campaign for Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Afghan girls use their phones to take pictures during a campaign for Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul in Kabul March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
39 / 40
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah climb a mast during an election campaign in Kabul February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah climb a mast during an election campaign in Kmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah climb a mast during an election campaign in Kabul February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
High fashion stakes

High fashion stakes

下一个

High fashion stakes

High fashion stakes

Heels and hooves on Ladies' Day at the Grand National horse race in Aintree, England.

2014年 4月 5日
School, surf and yoga

School, surf and yoga

Jaysea DeVoe is just 12 years old and recently became a certified yoga instructor after completing 200 hours of teacher training.

2014年 4月 5日
Portraits by President Bush

Portraits by President Bush

George W. Bush unveils his portraits of 24 current and former world leaders.

2014年 4月 5日
Bodybuilding in Israel

Bodybuilding in Israel

Backstage and on stage with amateur bodybuilders.

2014年 4月 4日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐