On the Afghan campaign trail
An Afghan man loads ballot boxes and other election material on a donkey to be transported in polling statimore
An Afghan man loads ballot boxes and other election material on a donkey to be transported in polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan men lead donkeys loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transported to polling smore
Afghan men lead donkeys loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Panjshir provimore
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat provincemore
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Afghan boy carries election material on his back to polling stations which are not accessible by road inmore
An Afghan boy carries election material on his back to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A police officer clears supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah from the road, for Abmore
A police officer clears supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah from the road, for Abdullah's convoy to move as he arrives for an election campaign, in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Afghan man carries ballot boxes which have just been distributed at a polling station in Mazar-i-sharif more
An Afghan man carries ballot boxes which have just been distributed at a polling station in Mazar-i-sharif April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A picture of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah is placed on a camel in Mazar-I-Shariff, northmore
A picture of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah is placed on a camel in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat provincemore
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A security officer pushes supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah back as they attendmore
A security officer pushes supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah back as they attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat provincemore
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An election official moves ballot boxes in a warehouse in Kabul April 4, 2014 in preparation for distributimore
An election official moves ballot boxes in a warehouse in Kabul April 4, 2014 in preparation for distribution to polling stations for Saturday's presidential election. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul sit in the back of a truck during an election camore
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul sit in the back of a truck during an election campaign rally in Bagram April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A banner of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani flies above supporters attending an election campaigmore
A banner of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani flies above supporters attending an election campaign in Kabul April 1, 2014. Banner reads, "We want a powerful Afghanistan". REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani attend an election campaign in Kabul April 1, 2014more
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani attend an election campaign in Kabul April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan election commission worker arranges boxes containing election material in Mazar-I-Shariff April 1more
An Afghan election commission worker arranges boxes containing election material in Mazar-I-Shariff April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Afghan man carries a ballot box on his back to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutumore
A Afghan man carries a ballot box on his back to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan man tries to control his donkey loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transpmore
An Afghan man tries to control his donkey loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. The Afghan presidential elections will be held on April 5. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS ANIMALS)
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul attend an election campaign in Bagram April 1, 2more
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul attend an election campaign in Bagram April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man walks on a pole before the start of a campaign by Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah in more
A man walks on a pole before the start of a campaign by Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah in Panjshir province March 31, 2014.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hangs up a banner before an election campaignmore
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hangs up a banner before an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, sitting atop a vehicle, arrives for an election campaign in Panjsmore
Presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, sitting atop a vehicle, arrives for an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan woman walks past a wall with graffiti encouraging public to vote in Kandahar province March 30, 2more
An Afghan woman walks past a wall with graffiti encouraging public to vote in Kandahar province March 30, 2014. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem
An Afghan woman receives her voter card at a voter registration centre in Kabul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohmore
An Afghan woman receives her voter card at a voter registration centre in Kabul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah arrive to attend an election rally in Mazar-Imore
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah arrive to attend an election rally in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul carries chairs as he prepares for an election rmore
A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul carries chairs as he prepares for an election rally in Panshir, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Afghan woman cleans the cover of a ballot box while her colleagues carry other election material at a pomore
An Afghan woman cleans the cover of a ballot box while her colleagues carry other election material at a polling station in Mazar-i- sharif April 4,2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A supporter of Abdul Rashid Dostum, an Uzbek leader and a vice-presidential candidate, holds a picture of hmore
A supporter of Abdul Rashid Dostum, an Uzbek leader and a vice-presidential candidate, holds a picture of him after an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hold posters of him during an election rally more
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hold posters of him during an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A helicopter carrying Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai's team takes off after an electiomore
A helicopter carrying Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai's team takes off after an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An election worker takes a picture of a woman at a voter registration center in Kabul March 20, 2014. REUTEmore
An election worker takes a picture of a woman at a voter registration center in Kabul March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai jumps to cross a ditch after an electionmore
A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai jumps to cross a ditch after an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz promore
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz promore
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl runs during an election campaign by Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai in Kunduz prmore
A girl runs during an election campaign by Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah wait for the start of an election rally in Pamore
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah wait for the start of an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai try to catch leaflets during an election more
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai try to catch leaflets during an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz promore
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan girls use their phones to take pictures during a campaign for Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rmore
Afghan girls use their phones to take pictures during a campaign for Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul in Kabul March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah climb a mast during an election campaign in Kmore
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah climb a mast during an election campaign in Kabul February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
精选图集
