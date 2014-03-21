L.A. Air Show
Steve Oliver flies a highly-modified 1956 de Havilland Chipmunk on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly in a tight formation as they practice their routines in F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show, where they will be the headline act, at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. The Blue Angels are making a comeback with the start of a season after federal budget cuts grounded the team from performing last April. REUTERS/David McNew
Ron Hackworth sits on an experimental Northrop N9MB Flying Wing, designed in 1944 and considered the grandfather of the B-2 Stealth Bomber, above another pilot, Ed Maloney, on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
West Coast Ravens Formation Team flies a custom-built Vans RV Aircraft on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, practice their routines in F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show, where they will be the headline act, at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, practice their routines in F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show, where they will be the headline act at the General William J. Fox Airfield, in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Steve Oliver flies a highly-modified 1956 de Havilland Chipmunk on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, "Fat Albert" Lockheed C-130 support aircraft flies during practice routines in F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show, where they will be the headline act, at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, pilots stand on the tarmac as their "Fat Albert" Lockheed C-130 support aircraft lands ahead of practice routines on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show, where they will be the headline act, at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly in a tight formation as they practice their routines in F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show, where they will be the headline act, at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, practice their routines in F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show, where they will be the headline act, at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Greg Colver flies a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star jet on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Ron Hackworth taxis an experimental Northrop N9MB Flying Wing, designed in 1944 and considered the grandfather of the B-2 Stealth Bomber, past Blue Angeles F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, practice their routines in F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show, where they will be the headline act, at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, pass closely as they practice their routines in F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show, where they will be the headline act, at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Greg Colver flies a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star jet on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Chuck "Malibu" Aaron, the first civilian ever licensed to perform helicopter aerobatics in the U.S., makes upside-down flips in a helicopter on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, practice their routines in F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show, where they will be the headline act, at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
An airplane loops past wingsuit jumpers on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, complete a loop as they practice their routines in F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show, where they will be the headline act, at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
