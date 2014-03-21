Persian New Year
Afghan children have ice cream during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul, March 21, 2014. Afmore
Afghan children have ice cream during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul, March 21, 2014. Afghanistan uses the Persian calendar, which starts on the vernal equinox. The calendar takes its start date from when the Prophet Mohammad moved from Mecca to Medina in 621 AD. The current Persian year is 1393. Newroz Day is also celebrated in other countries including Iraq, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, and Tajikistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan man and his sons look on as they walk past a man who sells balloons near a shrine to celebrate thmore
An Afghan man and his sons look on as they walk past a man who sells balloons near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan man plays on a swing to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore
An Afghan man plays on a swing to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmmore
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan girl plays during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore
An Afghan girl plays during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan regmore
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A boy reacts as he rides a Ferris wheel during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21,more
A boy reacts as he rides a Ferris wheel during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Children buy toys during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Mmore
Children buy toys during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Afghan police officer stands guard during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21more
An Afghan police officer stands guard during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmmore
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmmore
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan man dances during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore
An Afghan man dances during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan women gather to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismmore
Afghan women gather to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A boy shoots targets as he plays during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul March 21, 2014. Rmore
A boy shoots targets as he plays during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21,more
Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
