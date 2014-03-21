版本:
Persian New Year

<p>Afghan children have ice cream during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul, March 21, 2014. Afghanistan uses the Persian calendar, which starts on the vernal equinox. The calendar takes its start date from when the Prophet Mohammad moved from Mecca to Medina in 621 AD. The current Persian year is 1393. Newroz Day is also celebrated in other countries including Iraq, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, and Tajikistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghan children have ice cream during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul, March 21, 2014. Afghanistan uses the Persian calendar, which starts on the vernal equinox. The calendar takes its start date from when the Prophet Mohammad moved from Mecca to Medina in 621 AD. The current Persian year is 1393. Newroz Day is also celebrated in other countries including Iraq, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, and Tajikistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>An Afghan man and his sons look on as they walk past a man who sells balloons near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan man and his sons look on as they walk past a man who sells balloons near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>An Afghan man plays on a swing to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan man plays on a swing to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>An Afghan girl plays during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan girl plays during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari</p>

Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

<p>A boy reacts as he rides a Ferris wheel during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A boy reacts as he rides a Ferris wheel during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari</p>

Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

<p>Children buy toys during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Children buy toys during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari</p>

Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

<p>An Afghan police officer stands guard during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan police officer stands guard during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmmore

Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>An Afghan man dances during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan man dances during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Afghan women gather to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Afghan women gather to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>A boy shoots targets as he plays during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A boy shoots targets as he plays during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

