2014年 3月 22日

Strange and unusual

<p>A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, China March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, China March 17, 2014.

2014年 3月 22日

A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, China March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A half-naked participant wears a gas mask as he takes part in the "Guangzhu (naked) Run" with others on a hazy winter morning at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, China February 23, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A half-naked participant wears a gas mask as he takes part in the "Guangzhu (naked) Run" with others on a hmore

2014年 3月 22日

A half-naked participant wears a gas mask as he takes part in the "Guangzhu (naked) Run" with others on a hazy winter morning at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, China February 23, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Ciaran, aged 10, dressed as a member of the Garda, poses for a photograph before the St Patrick's Day parade in central London March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Ciaran, aged 10, dressed as a member of the Garda, poses for a photograph before the St Patrick's Day parade in central London March 16, 2014.

2014年 3月 22日

Ciaran, aged 10, dressed as a member of the Garda, poses for a photograph before the St Patrick's Day parade in central London March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>PETA activists sit in a bathtub to mark World Water Day in downtown Montreal, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

PETA activists sit in a bathtub to mark World Water Day in downtown Montreal, March 20, 2014.

2014年 3月 22日

PETA activists sit in a bathtub to mark World Water Day in downtown Montreal, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>German pensioner Volker Kraft decorates an apple tree with Easter eggs in the garden of his summerhouse, in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

German pensioner Volker Kraft decorates an apple tree with Easter eggs in the garden of his summerhouse, in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014.

2014年 3月 22日

German pensioner Volker Kraft decorates an apple tree with Easter eggs in the garden of his summerhouse, in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>A protester dressed up as Ronald McDonald, only known as Ben, sits in a Wendy's restaurant as he changes out of his costume, following a protest to demand higher wages for fast food workers in the Manhattan borough of New York March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A protester dressed up as Ronald McDonald, only known as Ben, sits in a Wendy's restaurant as he changes oumore

2014年 3月 22日

A protester dressed up as Ronald McDonald, only known as Ben, sits in a Wendy's restaurant as he changes out of his costume, following a protest to demand higher wages for fast food workers in the Manhattan borough of New York March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Women toss their bras during the 5th Pink Bra Spring and Bra Toss and help Push Up the Fight Against Breast Cancer event at the Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Women toss their bras during the 5th Pink Bra Spring and Bra Toss and help Push Up the Fight Against Breastmore

2014年 3月 22日

Women toss their bras during the 5th Pink Bra Spring and Bra Toss and help Push Up the Fight Against Breast Cancer event at the Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A street is seen decorated with umbrellas of different colors at the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon, Portugal March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A street is seen decorated with umbrellas of different colors at the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon, Portugal March 18, 2014.

2014年 3月 22日

A street is seen decorated with umbrellas of different colors at the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon, Portugal March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>Women hold a cockroach and a tarantula to their mouths at the 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in New York March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Women hold a cockroach and a tarantula to their mouths at the 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in New York March 15, 2014.

2014年 3月 22日

Women hold a cockroach and a tarantula to their mouths at the 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in New York March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>The Chicago River is dyed green during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

The Chicago River is dyed green during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago March 15, 2014.

2014年 3月 22日

The Chicago River is dyed green during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show "Dressed by grace" at a public square, ahead of the Ciudanza Dance Festival, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show "Dressed by grace" at a public square, more

2014年 3月 22日

Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show "Dressed by grace" at a public square, ahead of the Ciudanza Dance Festival, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>A man holds up a pack of macaroons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de Gameville, southwestern France, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

A man holds up a pack of macaroons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de Gameville, southwestern France, February 24, 2014.

2014年 3月 22日

A man holds up a pack of macaroons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de Gameville, southwestern France, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>Papier mache pandas, created by French artist Paulo Grangeon, are seen displayed outside the Taipei City Hall as part of an exhibition called "Pandas on Tour", February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Lin</p>

Papier mache pandas, created by French artist Paulo Grangeon, are seen displayed outside the Taipei City Hamore

2014年 3月 22日

Papier mache pandas, created by French artist Paulo Grangeon, are seen displayed outside the Taipei City Hall as part of an exhibition called "Pandas on Tour", February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Lin

<p>Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton, dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magazine as they wait for their turn to audition to be a part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming release of the new movie "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in Chicago March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton, dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magmore

2014年 3月 22日

Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton, dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magazine as they wait for their turn to audition to be a part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming release of the new movie "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in Chicago March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Trainees of the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp watch their instructor use a scarf to cover a student's head during a demonstration of close-quarter combat skills at a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a passenger jet at a flight attendant training center on the outskirts of Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Trainees of the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp watch their instructor umore

2014年 3月 22日

Trainees of the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp watch their instructor use a scarf to cover a student's head during a demonstration of close-quarter combat skills at a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a passenger jet at a flight attendant training center on the outskirts of Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Wen Yuzhu gestures as he poses for pictures on the deck of a miniature of China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning by the seaside in Qingdao, China March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wen Yuzhu gestures as he poses for pictures on the deck of a miniature of China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning by the seaside in Qingdao, China March 5, 2014.

2014年 3月 22日

Wen Yuzhu gestures as he poses for pictures on the deck of a miniature of China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning by the seaside in Qingdao, China March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Movie fans enjoy a hot bubble bath while watching a movie at the Hot Tub Movie Club in Amsterdam, Netherlands March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren</p>

Movie fans enjoy a hot bubble bath while watching a movie at the Hot Tub Movie Club in Amsterdam, Netherlands March 6, 2014.

2014年 3月 22日

Movie fans enjoy a hot bubble bath while watching a movie at the Hot Tub Movie Club in Amsterdam, Netherlands March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

<p>Activists from an animal rights movement take part in an protest piece whereby they drew their own blood to emphasize their ideology in Tel Aviv, Israel March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Activists from an animal rights movement take part in an protest piece whereby they drew their own blood tomore

2014年 3月 22日

Activists from an animal rights movement take part in an protest piece whereby they drew their own blood to emphasize their ideology in Tel Aviv, Israel March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Guo, a farmer in his 50s, drives his home-made scale replica of a Lamborghini with his grandson on a street in Zhengzhou, China February 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Guo, a farmer in his 50s, drives his home-made scale replica of a Lamborghini with his grandson on a street in Zhengzhou, China February 19, 2014.

2014年 3月 22日

Guo, a farmer in his 50s, drives his home-made scale replica of a Lamborghini with his grandson on a street in Zhengzhou, China February 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014.

2014年 3月 22日

A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

