2014年 3月 22日

Thirst for water

<p>Kariya Mohamed Abbakar, from Jebel Saiey, North Darfur, gives Ismael Adam, 2, water to drink at her shelter at the Abu Shouk camp for internally displaced people, in El-Fasher March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gonzalez Farran/UNAMID</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Kariya Mohamed Abbakar, from Jebel Saiey, North Darfur, gives Ismael Adam, 2, water to drink at her shelter at the Abu Shouk camp for internally displaced people, in El-Fasher March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gonzalez Farran/UNAMID

<p>A man uses a hand-pump to collect drinking water for his family in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A man uses a hand-pump to collect drinking water for his family in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>A boy fills pots with drinking water for his family in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A boy fills pots with drinking water for his family in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>A boy tries to push his father's wheelbarrow which carries containers filled with drinking water from a hand-pump at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A boy tries to push his father's wheelbarrow which carries containers filled with drinking water from a hand-pump at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>A man fills his jerry can from a drinking water point at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A man fills his jerry can from a drinking water point at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

<p>Children bathe in the open in the Korail slum at Gulshan area in Dhaka September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Children bathe in the open in the Korail slum at Gulshan area in Dhaka September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>An earthquake survivor drinks water from a well in a provisional camp at downtown Port-au-Prince October 30, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz</p>

2014年 3月 22日

An earthquake survivor drinks water from a well in a provisional camp at downtown Port-au-Prince October 30, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

<p>A girl carries a jerry can filled with water she collected from a makeshift well in a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A girl carries a jerry can filled with water she collected from a makeshift well in a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>A girl collects water from a makeshift well at a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A girl collects water from a makeshift well at a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>A woman gives her child a bath in Complexo do Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A woman gives her child a bath in Complexo do Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A resident of Doukour&eacute; in the Yopougon district of Abidjan draws water at a damaged fountain May 9, 2011. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A resident of Doukouré in the Yopougon district of Abidjan draws water at a damaged fountain May 9, 2011. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

<p>Residents queue up to fill their plastic containers with water, paying two pesos (4.6 cents) for each small galloon or five pesos (11.5 cents) for each container, in a slum area in Tondo, Metro Manila March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Residents queue up to fill their plastic containers with water, paying two pesos (4.6 cents) for each small galloon or five pesos (11.5 cents) for each container, in a slum area in Tondo, Metro Manila March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Displaced people wait for water at Tomping camp in Juba, where some 15,000 people who fled their homes are sheltered by the United Nations, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Displaced people wait for water at Tomping camp in Juba, where some 15,000 people who fled their homes are sheltered by the United Nations, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Displaced people carry water containers on their heads at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the United Nations, near South Sudan's capital Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Displaced people carry water containers on their heads at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the United Nations, near South Sudan's capital Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the United Nations, near South Sudan's capital Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the United Nations, near South Sudan's capital Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>A man prepares to pump water into a tank for use by displaced people at Tomping camp in Juba, where some 15,000 people who fled their homes are sheltered by the United Nations, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A man prepares to pump water into a tank for use by displaced people at Tomping camp in Juba, where some 15,000 people who fled their homes are sheltered by the United Nations, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>A young Syrian refugee drinks water from a water tank outside a tent at a refugee camp in Qushtapa at the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A young Syrian refugee drinks water from a water tank outside a tent at a refugee camp in Qushtapa at the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces last week, gather around dry water taps at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 238 miles southwest of Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces last week, gather around dry water taps at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 238 miles southwest of Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>A young Syrian refugee stands beside water containers at Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A young Syrian refugee stands beside water containers at Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (

<p>People collect water at a refugee camp for Muslims displaced by violence earlier this year outside Sittwe October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2014年 3月 22日

People collect water at a refugee camp for Muslims displaced by violence earlier this year outside Sittwe October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Women carry water through the flooded Jamam refugee camp in South Sudan's Upper Nile July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Women carry water through the flooded Jamam refugee camp in South Sudan's Upper Nile July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

<p>A girl collects water from a puddle at the flooded Jamam refugee camp in South Sudan's Upper Nile July 1, 2012. Picture taken July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A girl collects water from a puddle at the flooded Jamam refugee camp in South Sudan's Upper Nile July 1, 2012. Picture taken July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

<p>Residents collect water at an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp set up for victims of January's earthquake in Port-au-Prince November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Residents collect water at an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp set up for victims of January's earthquake in Port-au-Prince November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Two-year-old Saghar, who is a flood victim, has water poured on him during a bath while taking refuge with his family in a relief camp for flood victims in Sukkur, in Pakistan's Sindh province on September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Two-year-old Saghar, who is a flood victim, has water poured on him during a bath while taking refuge with his family in a relief camp for flood victims in Sukkur, in Pakistan's Sindh province on September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

