Ping pong politics

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama plays table tennis during her visit of Beijing Normal School, a school that prepares students for universities abroad, in Beijing March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama plays table tennis during her visit of Beijing Normal School, a school that prepares students for universities abroad, in Beijing March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie plays table tennis following a news conference at the Boys and Girls Club of Newark Clubhouse in Newark, New Jersey January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie plays table tennis following a news conference at the Boys and Girls Club of Newark Clubhouse in Newark, New Jersey January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron play table tennis at Globe Academy, in south London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron play table tennis at Globe Academy, in south London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper plays table tennis at the Huamei Bond International School in Guangzhou, China, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper plays table tennis at the Huamei Bond International School in Guangzhou, China, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy plays ping pong as he visits a reintegration school in Bagnieres de Luchon, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy plays ping pong as he visits a reintegration school in Bagnieres de Luchon, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play table tennis during their visit to the Donald Dewar center in Glasgow, Scotland April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play table tennis during their visit to the Donald Dewar center in Glasgow, Scotland April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

<p>Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev plays table tennis during a visit to the Zapolyarnoye oil field in Russia's Arctic Yamal Peninsula January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Astafyev/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev plays table tennis during a visit to the Zapolyarnoye oil field in Russia's Arctic Yamal Peninsula January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Astafyev/RIA Novosti/Pool

<p>British Prime Minister David Cameron plays table tennis with primary school students during his trip to Chengdu, China, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

British Prime Minister David Cameron plays table tennis with primary school students during his trip to Chengdu, China, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Britain's Prime Minster Gordon Brown (L) and Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, Andy Burnham, play table tennis during a visit to Tottenham Hotspur's training complex, in Chigwell, east London January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool</p>

Britain's Prime Minster Gordon Brown (L) and Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, Andy Burnham, play table tennis during a visit to Tottenham Hotspur's training complex, in Chigwell, east London January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

<p>Belgium's Crown Princess Mathilde (R) plays ping pong while Crown Prince Philippe watches, at the royal estate in Laeken, Brussels September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule</p>

Belgium's Crown Princess Mathilde (R) plays ping pong while Crown Prince Philippe watches, at the royal estate in Laeken, Brussels September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

<p>Chinese President Hu Jintao plays table tennis at Waseda University in Tokyo May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Koichi Kamoshida/Pool</p>

Chinese President Hu Jintao plays table tennis at Waseda University in Tokyo May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Koichi Kamoshida/Pool

<p>Girls watch as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plays table tennis during his visit to an indoor playground reinforced against rockets in the southern town of Sderot September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Buimovitch/Pool</p>

Girls watch as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plays table tennis during his visit to an indoor playground reinforced against rockets in the southern town of Sderot September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Buimovitch/Pool

