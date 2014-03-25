版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 26日 星期三 03:15 BJT

City of the Dead

<p>Um Fathy, 70, collects clothes that were left out to dry next to mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis, a cemetery located in the City of the Dead, in Cairo March 25, 2014. People live and work amongst the dead in the 4-mile-long cemetery, which consists of tombs and mausoleums. While some reside in the area to be closer to their ancient heritage, others were forced to reside here from central Cairo due to increased urbanization since the 1950s, or for work opportunities. The poorest live in a slum area in the City of the Dead. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Um Fathy, 70, collects clothes that were left out to dry next to mausoleums in front of her home at the El'more

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Um Fathy, 70, collects clothes that were left out to dry next to mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis, a cemetery located in the City of the Dead, in Cairo March 25, 2014. People live and work amongst the dead in the 4-mile-long cemetery, which consists of tombs and mausoleums. While some reside in the area to be closer to their ancient heritage, others were forced to reside here from central Cairo due to increased urbanization since the 1950s, or for work opportunities. The poorest live in a slum area in the City of the Dead. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 12
<p>Um Naser, 65, carries her paraplegic son in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Um Naser, 65, carries her paraplegic son in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Um Naser, 65, carries her paraplegic son in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
2 / 12
<p>A general view of shrines and tombs are seen at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A general view of shrines and tombs are seen at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallamore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

A general view of shrines and tombs are seen at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
3 / 12
<p>Nawal Farhat, 62, sprays water on mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Nawal Farhat, 62, sprays water on mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014more

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Nawal Farhat, 62, sprays water on mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 12
<p>Um Naser, 65, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Um Naser, 65, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Um Naser, 65, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
5 / 12
<p>Um Naser, 65, walks in front of a mausoleum at her home in the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Um Naser, 65, walks in front of a mausoleum at her home in the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Um Naser, 65, walks in front of a mausoleum at her home in the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
6 / 12
<p>A woman carries her baby in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A woman carries her baby in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

A woman carries her baby in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 12
<p>Nawal Farhat, 62, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Nawal Farhat, 62, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalshmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Nawal Farhat, 62, poses at her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
8 / 12
<p>Nawal Farhat, 62, poses in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Nawal Farhat, 62, poses in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalshmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Nawal Farhat, 62, poses in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 12
<p>Nawal Farhat, 62, walks near tombs in front of home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Nawal Farhat, 62, walks near tombs in front of home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr more

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Nawal Farhat, 62, walks near tombs in front of home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
10 / 12
<p>Mona Gamal, 52, moves herself into her wheelchair in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Mona Gamal, 52, moves herself into her wheelchair in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Mona Gamal, 52, moves herself into her wheelchair in her home at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
11 / 12
<p>A woman walks near shrines and tombs at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A woman walks near shrines and tombs at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh<more

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

A woman walks near shrines and tombs at the El'Arafa necropolis March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
First lady visits China

First lady visits China

下一个

First lady visits China

First lady visits China

Ping pong, the Great Wall, culture and education are on the agenda during Michelle Obama's trip to China.

2014年 3月 25日
Ping pong politics

Ping pong politics

World leaders and other notable people show off their table tennis skills.

2014年 3月 25日
Crusader castle captured

Crusader castle captured

Syrian forces retake Crac des Chevaliers, a 900-year-old Crusader castle regarded as one of the best preserved in the world, after a three month siege.

2014年 3月 25日
Inside Nollywood

Inside Nollywood

Nigeria's movie business, often known as Nollywood, is one of the biggest in the world.

2014年 3月 24日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐