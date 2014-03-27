版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 27日 星期四 20:05 BJT

Hip, young and in Kabul

<p>Evening rush hour traffic moves slowly past an advertising billboard in central Kabul March 9, 2014. Despite decades of conflict in Afghanistan, and several recent militant attacks, the country's capital Kabul is home to a vibrant youth scene of musicians, artists, athletes and activists. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Evening rush hour traffic moves slowly past an advertising billboard in central Kabul March 9, 2014. Despitmore

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Evening rush hour traffic moves slowly past an advertising billboard in central Kabul March 9, 2014. Despite decades of conflict in Afghanistan, and several recent militant attacks, the country's capital Kabul is home to a vibrant youth scene of musicians, artists, athletes and activists. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
1 / 33
<p>Members of an Afghan band Tanin, Mahmoud Hejran (2nd L) and Zabih Hosseini (C) play the guitar and sing as they travel back to their music studio after performing on a live TV program, in Kabul March 4, 2014. Shopping malls and cafes stand in the city, which is nonetheless beset by infrastructure problems and instability. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Members of an Afghan band Tanin, Mahmoud Hejran (2nd L) and Zabih Hosseini (C) play the guitar and sing as more

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Members of an Afghan band Tanin, Mahmoud Hejran (2nd L) and Zabih Hosseini (C) play the guitar and sing as they travel back to their music studio after performing on a live TV program, in Kabul March 4, 2014. Shopping malls and cafes stand in the city, which is nonetheless beset by infrastructure problems and instability. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
2 / 33
<p>A Bollywood film plays on a DVD player as a vehicle travels along a street in Kabul March 6, 2014. Afghanistan is preparing for an election on April 5 that should mark the first democratic transfer of power in the country's history, but it has been hit by a tide of violence as the Islamist Taliban movement has ordered its fighters to disrupt the vote and threatened to kill anyone who participates. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A Bollywood film plays on a DVD player as a vehicle travels along a street in Kabul March 6, 2014. Afghanismore

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A Bollywood film plays on a DVD player as a vehicle travels along a street in Kabul March 6, 2014. Afghanistan is preparing for an election on April 5 that should mark the first democratic transfer of power in the country's history, but it has been hit by a tide of violence as the Islamist Taliban movement has ordered its fighters to disrupt the vote and threatened to kill anyone who participates. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
3 / 33
<p>Music students participate in a music training session at a cultural and educational centre in Kabul March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Music students participate in a music training session at a cultural and educational centre in Kabul March more

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Music students participate in a music training session at a cultural and educational centre in Kabul March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
4 / 33
<p>Afghan videographers work during the filming of a live TV program at Negah private TV studio in Kabul March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Afghan videographers work during the filming of a live TV program at Negah private TV studio in Kabul Marchmore

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Afghan videographers work during the filming of a live TV program at Negah private TV studio in Kabul March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
5 / 33
<p>Rapper Mahmoud Hejran shows his band's symbol as he poses for a photograph at his apartment, which is used as a music studio, in Kabul March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Rapper Mahmoud Hejran shows his band's symbol as he poses for a photograph at his apartment, which is used more

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Rapper Mahmoud Hejran shows his band's symbol as he poses for a photograph at his apartment, which is used as a music studio, in Kabul March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
6 / 33
<p>Pop singer Arash Barez (L) signs a notebook for his fan after his concert at a ceremony to mark International Women's Day in the Kabul-Dubai wedding hall in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Pop singer Arash Barez (L) signs a notebook for his fan after his concert at a ceremony to mark Internationmore

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Pop singer Arash Barez (L) signs a notebook for his fan after his concert at a ceremony to mark International Women's Day in the Kabul-Dubai wedding hall in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
7 / 33
<p>Afghan singer Matin (R) speaks to his girlfriend as they sit in a cafe in Kabul March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Afghan singer Matin (R) speaks to his girlfriend as they sit in a cafe in Kabul March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mortmore

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Afghan singer Matin (R) speaks to his girlfriend as they sit in a cafe in Kabul March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
8 / 33
<p>An art student uses his mobile phone as he stands next to graffiti on a wall at a cultural and educational centre in Kabul March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

An art student uses his mobile phone as he stands next to graffiti on a wall at a cultural and educational more

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

An art student uses his mobile phone as he stands next to graffiti on a wall at a cultural and educational centre in Kabul March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
9 / 33
<p>A woman paints at a private art institute in Kabul March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A woman paints at a private art institute in Kabul March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A woman paints at a private art institute in Kabul March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
10 / 33
<p>Afghan artists talk as they attend a graduating ceremony in Turquoise Mountain Institute in Kabul March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Afghan artists talk as they attend a graduating ceremony in Turquoise Mountain Institute in Kabul March 2, more

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Afghan artists talk as they attend a graduating ceremony in Turquoise Mountain Institute in Kabul March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
11 / 33
<p>Youths talk as they stand in an outdoor area of a cafe in Kabul March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Youths talk as they stand in an outdoor area of a cafe in Kabul March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazlmore

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Youths talk as they stand in an outdoor area of a cafe in Kabul March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
12 / 33
<p>Boys play computer games at a market in Kabul March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Boys play computer games at a market in Kabul March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Boys play computer games at a market in Kabul March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
13 / 33
<p>A mannequin is displayed in a shop window in Kabul March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A mannequin is displayed in a shop window in Kabul March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A mannequin is displayed in a shop window in Kabul March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
14 / 33
<p>A trader watches television as he sits in his shop in a television, satellite and computer shopping centre in Kabul March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A trader watches television as he sits in his shop in a television, satellite and computer shopping centre more

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A trader watches television as he sits in his shop in a television, satellite and computer shopping centre in Kabul March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
15 / 33
<p>An interior view of the City Walk shopping mall in central Kabul March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

An interior view of the City Walk shopping mall in central Kabul March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl<more

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

An interior view of the City Walk shopping mall in central Kabul March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
16 / 33
<p>A customer stands in an Apple computer store at Majid shopping mall in Kabul's business district March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A customer stands in an Apple computer store at Majid shopping mall in Kabul's business district March 4, 2more

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A customer stands in an Apple computer store at Majid shopping mall in Kabul's business district March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
17 / 33
<p>A man walks past a clothes shop at a shopping mall in central Kabul March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A man walks past a clothes shop at a shopping mall in central Kabul March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubamore

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A man walks past a clothes shop at a shopping mall in central Kabul March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
18 / 33
<p>An Afghan bodybuilder and owner of a bodybuilding club poses for a photograph at his club in Kabul March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

An Afghan bodybuilder and owner of a bodybuilding club poses for a photograph at his club in Kabul March 5,more

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

An Afghan bodybuilder and owner of a bodybuilding club poses for a photograph at his club in Kabul March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
19 / 33
<p>An Afghan female power-lifter demonstrates during a local sport ceremony in a stadium in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

An Afghan female power-lifter demonstrates during a local sport ceremony in a stadium in Kabul March 8, 201more

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

An Afghan female power-lifter demonstrates during a local sport ceremony in a stadium in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
20 / 33
<p>Women watch a local sport ceremony in a stadium in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Women watch a local sport ceremony in a stadium in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Women watch a local sport ceremony in a stadium in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
21 / 33
<p>A female soccer player controls a ball during a training session at the Golab Trust Sport Complex in Kabul March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A female soccer player controls a ball during a training session at the Golab Trust Sport Complex in Kabul more

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A female soccer player controls a ball during a training session at the Golab Trust Sport Complex in Kabul March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
22 / 33
<p>A boy carrying a plastic bag walks near a billboard advertising a university in Kabul March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A boy carrying a plastic bag walks near a billboard advertising a university in Kabul March 9, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A boy carrying a plastic bag walks near a billboard advertising a university in Kabul March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
23 / 33
<p>An Afghan man roller blades along a street in Kabul March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

An Afghan man roller blades along a street in Kabul March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

An Afghan man roller blades along a street in Kabul March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
24 / 33
<p>Afghan artist Shamsia Hassani poses for a photograph on the roof of her graffiti workshop in Kabul March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Afghan artist Shamsia Hassani poses for a photograph on the roof of her graffiti workshop in Kabul March 2,more

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Afghan artist Shamsia Hassani poses for a photograph on the roof of her graffiti workshop in Kabul March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
25 / 33
<p>Afghan men walk past the education ministry building in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Afghan men walk past the education ministry building in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Afghan men walk past the education ministry building in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
26 / 33
<p>An Afghan man walks past a 3G logo in central Kabul March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

An Afghan man walks past a 3G logo in central Kabul March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

An Afghan man walks past a 3G logo in central Kabul March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
27 / 33
<p>A security guard sits in front of a barber shop outside the Kabul-Dubai wedding hall in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A security guard sits in front of a barber shop outside the Kabul-Dubai wedding hall in Kabul March 8, 2014more

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A security guard sits in front of a barber shop outside the Kabul-Dubai wedding hall in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
28 / 33
<p>A hairstylist cuts hair for a customer at his barber shop in Kabul March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A hairstylist cuts hair for a customer at his barber shop in Kabul March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazlmore

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A hairstylist cuts hair for a customer at his barber shop in Kabul March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
29 / 33
<p>A couple walk hand-in-hand at a local bazaar in Kabul, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A couple walk hand-in-hand at a local bazaar in Kabul, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A couple walk hand-in-hand at a local bazaar in Kabul, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
30 / 33
<p>A groom stands next to his car as he poses for a photograph just after leaving a barber shop in Kabul March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A groom stands next to his car as he poses for a photograph just after leaving a barber shop in Kabul Marchmore

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A groom stands next to his car as he poses for a photograph just after leaving a barber shop in Kabul March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
31 / 33
<p>An Afghan boy stands in front of a bridal dress shop in Kabul March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

An Afghan boy stands in front of a bridal dress shop in Kabul March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

An Afghan boy stands in front of a bridal dress shop in Kabul March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
32 / 33
<p>A wedding photographer shows bridal portraits at his photo studio in Kabul March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A wedding photographer shows bridal portraits at his photo studio in Kabul March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nmore

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A wedding photographer shows bridal portraits at his photo studio in Kabul March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
33 / 33
重播
下一图片集
For sale, by machine

For sale, by machine

下一个

For sale, by machine

For sale, by machine

Unusual products for sale in automated vending machines.

2014年 3月 27日
Life as an astronaut

Life as an astronaut

A glimpse at what life is like for astronauts, on Earth and in space.

2014年 3月 27日
Training in disasterland

Training in disasterland

A large-scale disaster drill is being staged at a former Cold War missile factory in rural Georgia.

2014年 3月 27日
Forbidden in the Forbidden City

Forbidden in the Forbidden City

China will begin limiting how many tourists can visit the Forbidden City, amid worries that its popularity is damaging the site.

2014年 3月 27日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐