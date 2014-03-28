版本:
图片 | 2014年 3月 28日 星期五 08:17 BJT

Sochi stray dogs arrive in U.S.

<p>Two of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia are brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. The homeless dogs were displaced during the recent Winter Olympics in Sochi and brought in via a partnership by the Humane Society International and the WARL. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is photographed while awaiting to be brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>One of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>The passport of one of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) is shown in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Humane Society International's Kelly O'Meara smiles as she brings in one of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia gets a treat while waiting to be brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Volunteer Miles Gray gives a treat to one of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waiting to be brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>One of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waits to be brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>One of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Volunteer Miles Gray gives a treat to one of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waiting to be brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waits to be brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

