版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 29日 星期六 00:20 BJT

Send in the clowns

<p>Showichi Hashimoto pushes on the nose of Diana Ciepiela as he is held by his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. Hundreds of clown performers from around the world gathered at the event to attend seminars, performances, and competitions. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Showichi Hashimoto pushes on the nose of Diana Ciepiela as he is held by his father Junji at the World Clowmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Showichi Hashimoto pushes on the nose of Diana Ciepiela as he is held by his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. Hundreds of clown performers from around the world gathered at the event to attend seminars, performances, and competitions. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 21
<p>Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Nomore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
2 / 21
<p>Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Nomore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
3 / 21
<p>Mikae Iwana looks at clowns as they watch performances at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Mikae Iwana looks at clowns as they watch performances at the World Clown Association's annual convention imore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Mikae Iwana looks at clowns as they watch performances at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
4 / 21
<p>Clowns line up for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Clowns line up for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook,more

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Clowns line up for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 21
<p>Val Meiners puts on her makeup during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Val Meiners puts on her makeup during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Normore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Val Meiners puts on her makeup during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 21
<p>A clown checks her makeup in a hotel hallway mirror before competing at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A clown checks her makeup in a hotel hallway mirror before competing at the World Clown Association's annuamore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

A clown checks her makeup in a hotel hallway mirror before competing at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 21
<p>Takuya Kurimoto waits in line to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Takuya Kurimoto waits in line to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, more

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Takuya Kurimoto waits in line to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
8 / 21
<p>Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convemore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
9 / 21
<p>Martin D'Souza and Molly Kleeman share a laugh in a hotel hallway at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Martin D'Souza and Molly Kleeman share a laugh in a hotel hallway at the World Clown Association's annual cmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Martin D'Souza and Molly Kleeman share a laugh in a hotel hallway at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 21
<p>A clown attends a seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A clown attends a seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, Marchmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

A clown attends a seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 21
<p>Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convemore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 21
<p>Lynette McDonald (C) waits for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Lynette McDonald (C) waits for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association annual convention in Nortmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Lynette McDonald (C) waits for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
13 / 21
<p>Molly Kleeman takes a question from an audience member during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Molly Kleeman takes a question from an audience member during her seminar at the World Clown Association's more

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Molly Kleeman takes a question from an audience member during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 21
<p>Craig Short (L) and Luis Casiano wait for their turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Craig Short (L) and Luis Casiano wait for their turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual conmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Craig Short (L) and Luis Casiano wait for their turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 21
<p>Clowns congratulate each other during the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Clowns congratulate each other during the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convenmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Clowns congratulate each other during the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
16 / 21
<p>Sham Ho Wing (L) and Mick Spudic wait backstage for their chance to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Sham Ho Wing (L) and Mick Spudic wait backstage for their chance to compete at the World Clown Association'more

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Sham Ho Wing (L) and Mick Spudic wait backstage for their chance to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
17 / 21
<p>Craig Short lays on chairs as he waits for a competition to begin at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Craig Short lays on chairs as he waits for a competition to begin at the World Clown Association's annual cmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Craig Short lays on chairs as he waits for a competition to begin at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
18 / 21
<p>Showichi Hashimoto plays near his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Showichi Hashimoto plays near his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Showichi Hashimoto plays near his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
19 / 21
<p>Diana Ciepiela has her number pinned to her sleeve for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Diana Ciepiela has her number pinned to her sleeve for the makeup competition at the World Clown Associatimore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Diana Ciepiela has her number pinned to her sleeve for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
20 / 21
<p>Lynette McDonald waits at the back of the room for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Lynette McDonald waits at the back of the room for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Lynette McDonald waits at the back of the room for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
21 / 21
重播
下一图片集
Wounded by war

Wounded by war

下一个

Wounded by war

Wounded by war

Inside an Afghan hospital treating the children of Kabul.

2014年 3月 28日
Most risky cities

Most risky cities

The ten cities most at risk of natural disaster.

2014年 3月 27日
Life in the new Crimea

Life in the new Crimea

Scenes from the annexed Crimea peninsula.

2014年 3月 26日
Search for Flight 370

Search for Flight 370

Ships and planes close in on debris suspected to be from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

2014年 3月 26日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐