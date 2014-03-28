Send in the clowns
Showichi Hashimoto pushes on the nose of Diana Ciepiela as he is held by his father Junji at the World Clowmore
Showichi Hashimoto pushes on the nose of Diana Ciepiela as he is held by his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. Hundreds of clown performers from around the world gathered at the event to attend seminars, performances, and competitions. REUTERS/Jim Young
Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Nomore
Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Nomore
Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mikae Iwana looks at clowns as they watch performances at the World Clown Association's annual convention imore
Mikae Iwana looks at clowns as they watch performances at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Clowns line up for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook,more
Clowns line up for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Val Meiners puts on her makeup during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Normore
Val Meiners puts on her makeup during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A clown checks her makeup in a hotel hallway mirror before competing at the World Clown Association's annuamore
A clown checks her makeup in a hotel hallway mirror before competing at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Takuya Kurimoto waits in line to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, more
Takuya Kurimoto waits in line to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convemore
Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Martin D'Souza and Molly Kleeman share a laugh in a hotel hallway at the World Clown Association's annual cmore
Martin D'Souza and Molly Kleeman share a laugh in a hotel hallway at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A clown attends a seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, Marchmore
A clown attends a seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convemore
Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Lynette McDonald (C) waits for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association annual convention in Nortmore
Lynette McDonald (C) waits for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Molly Kleeman takes a question from an audience member during her seminar at the World Clown Association's more
Molly Kleeman takes a question from an audience member during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Craig Short (L) and Luis Casiano wait for their turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual conmore
Craig Short (L) and Luis Casiano wait for their turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Clowns congratulate each other during the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convenmore
Clowns congratulate each other during the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sham Ho Wing (L) and Mick Spudic wait backstage for their chance to compete at the World Clown Association'more
Sham Ho Wing (L) and Mick Spudic wait backstage for their chance to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Craig Short lays on chairs as he waits for a competition to begin at the World Clown Association's annual cmore
Craig Short lays on chairs as he waits for a competition to begin at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Showichi Hashimoto plays near his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbmore
Showichi Hashimoto plays near his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Diana Ciepiela has her number pinned to her sleeve for the makeup competition at the World Clown Associatimore
Diana Ciepiela has her number pinned to her sleeve for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Lynette McDonald waits at the back of the room for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annmore
Lynette McDonald waits at the back of the room for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
下一个
Wounded by war
Inside an Afghan hospital treating the children of Kabul.
Most risky cities
The ten cities most at risk of natural disaster.
Life in the new Crimea
Scenes from the annexed Crimea peninsula.
Search for Flight 370
Ships and planes close in on debris suspected to be from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.