Learning to ReWalk
Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai more
Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, and Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, adjust a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a therapy session with 22-year-old Errol Samuels from Queens, New York, who lost the use of his legs in 2012 after a roof collapsed onto him, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandramore
Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. Made by the Israeli company Argo Medical Technologies, ReWalk is a computer controlled device that powers the hips and knees to help those with lower limb disabilities and paralysis to walk upright using crutches. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Errol Samuels sits in his wheelchair as therapist Alexandra Voigt prepares a ReWalk electric powered exoskemore
Errol Samuels sits in his wheelchair as therapist Alexandra Voigt prepares a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit for a therapy session with Samuels at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, hopes machines like these will soon offer victims of paralysis new hope for a dramatically improved quality of life and mobility. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Errol Samuels engages a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit with a wireless wrist band controller on hmore
Errol Samuels engages a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit with a wireless wrist band controller on his wrist during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. The ReWalk is currently only approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in rehabilitation facilities like at Mount Sinai, as they weigh whether to approve the device for home use as it already is in Europe. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit hangs in a rehabilitation room before being used at the Mount Simore
A ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit hangs in a rehabilitation room before being used at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Errol Samuels lifts himself from his wheelchair into a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit for a theramore
Errol Samuels lifts himself from his wheelchair into a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit for a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Errol Samuels engages a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit by pressing a command on a wireless wrist more
Errol Samuels engages a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit by pressing a command on a wireless wrist band controller during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandramore
Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit on a table in a rehabilitation room before being used at the Moumore
A ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit on a table in a rehabilitation room before being used at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandramore
Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Errol Samuels pauses in the sun-filled atrium while walking with the ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal sumore
Errol Samuels pauses in the sun-filled atrium while walking with the ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Errol Samuels pauses to pose for a portrait while walking with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit dmore
Errol Samuels pauses to pose for a portrait while walking with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai more
Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, adjusts a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a session with a patient enrolled in his clinical trials of the device at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai more
Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, and Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, adjust a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a therapy session with Errol Samuels at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Errol Samuels practices walking up steps with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy smore
Errol Samuels practices walking up steps with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A wireless wristband controller sits next to its counterpart, a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit atmore
A wireless wristband controller sits next to its counterpart, a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Errol Samuels pauses while walking with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit to talk to Jim Cesario, more
Errol Samuels pauses while walking with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit to talk to Jim Cesario, Spinal Chord Injury Outreach Coordinator, during a therapy session with the ReWalk at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
下一个
Sochi stray dogs arrive in U.S.
Stray dogs from Sochi, Russia, get their second chances after being transported to Washington.
The President and the Pope
Obama meets Pope Francis at the Vatican.
Most risky cities
The ten cities most at risk of natural disaster.
Hip, young and in Kabul
Despite decades of conflict in Afghanistan, and several recent militant attacks, the country's capital Kabul is home to a vibrant youth scene of musicians,...
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.