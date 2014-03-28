Living with blindness
Precious Perez hugs a horse from Cavalia's Odysseo show during a blind touch tour arranged by the show withmore
Precious Perez hugs a horse from Cavalia's Odysseo show during a blind touch tour arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind in Somerville, Mass., September 11, 2013. Perez has been blind since birth. She lives in Chelsea, Mass., a working-class city on the outskirts of Boston. Her life is both like and unlike that of many of her contemporaries, blind or sighted. She walks with a friend to their public high school in the morning, takes voice lessons, plays goalball, and spends her time on social media. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez reads a braille sign to make sure she is at the correct room for Spanish class at a high schmore
Precious Perez reads a braille sign to make sure she is at the correct room for Spanish class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez listens during a class on United States history at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January more
Precious Perez listens during a class on United States history at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez uses a braille note-taker during a Spanish class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., Januarymore
Precious Perez uses a braille note-taker during a Spanish class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez, Samantha Riche (C) and Evelyn Martinez (R) work on a lab project during their chemistry clamore
Precious Perez, Samantha Riche (C) and Evelyn Martinez (R) work on a lab project during their chemistry class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A braille chart sits on a whiteboard in Precious Perez's chemistry class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass.more
A braille chart sits on a whiteboard in Precious Perez's chemistry class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez walks through the hallways to class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REmore
Precious Perez walks through the hallways to class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez walks to her high school with her friend Amanda Rosario (R) in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2more
Precious Perez walks to her high school with her friend Amanda Rosario (R) in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez and her friends walk back to class after lunch at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 2more
Precious Perez and her friends walk back to class after lunch at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez and her team-mate Zhenya Pankova reach out to stop the ball during a goalball team practice more
Precious Perez and her team-mate Zhenya Pankova reach out to stop the ball during a goalball team practice in Malden, Mass., January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez uses her hands to feel the wire marking the out of bounds line during a goalball team practimore
Precious Perez uses her hands to feel the wire marking the out of bounds line during a goalball team practice in Malden, Mass., January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez and her teammates do conditioning exercises at a goalball practice in Malden, Mass., Januarymore
Precious Perez and her teammates do conditioning exercises at a goalball practice in Malden, Mass., January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez sits in her bedroom in Chelsea, Mass., January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez sits in her bedroom in Chelsea, Mass., January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez poses for a picture as she shows a photograph of herself with her boyfriend, in Chelsea, Masmore
Precious Perez poses for a picture as she shows a photograph of herself with her boyfriend, in Chelsea, Mass., January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez holds her brother J.J. while talking to her mother Jennifer at their home in Chelsea, Mass.,more
Precious Perez holds her brother J.J. while talking to her mother Jennifer at their home in Chelsea, Mass., January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez, a soprano, gets into a bus with public transportation system called "The Ride" after performore
Precious Perez, a soprano, gets into a bus with public transportation system called "The Ride" after performing in the Handel and Haydn Society Vocal Apprenticeship Program's high school soloists winter recital at the New England Conservatory in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez, a soprano, practices during a voice class in the Handel and Haydn Society's Vocal Apprenticmore
Precious Perez, a soprano, practices during a voice class in the Handel and Haydn Society's Vocal Apprenticeship Program in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez, a soprano, sings during a voice class with Jennifer Sgroe in the Handel and Haydn Society'smore
Precious Perez, a soprano, sings during a voice class with Jennifer Sgroe in the Handel and Haydn Society's Vocal Apprenticeship Program in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez, a soprano, performs during the Handel and Haydn Society Vocal Apprenticeship Program's highmore
Precious Perez, a soprano, performs during the Handel and Haydn Society Vocal Apprenticeship Program's high school soloists winter recital at the New England Conservatory in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precious Perez, a soprano, performs during the Handel and Haydn Society Vocal Apprenticeship Program's highmore
Precious Perez, a soprano, performs during the Handel and Haydn Society Vocal Apprenticeship Program's high school soloists winter recital at the New England Conservatory in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
下一个
London's cat cafe
A new cat cafe in London is so popular it's booked months in advance.
Learning to ReWalk
Exoskeletons, once the stuff of science fiction, could soon offer victims of paralysis new hope for a dramatically improved quality of life.
Sochi stray dogs arrive in U.S.
Stray dogs from Sochi, Russia, get their second chances after being transported to Washington.
The President and the Pope
Obama meets Pope Francis at the Vatican.
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.