版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 29日 星期六 10:06 BJT

The most expensive items

<p>The 'Macdonald' Viola, a viola made by Antonio Stradivari in 1719 is considered to be one of the finest in existence. The rare instrument is expected to fetch more than $45 million in a sealed bids sale this spring, which would set a world record for the most expensive musical instrument ever sold. The viola is the first to be on the market in 50 years, according to Sotheby's auction house. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

The 'Macdonald' Viola, a viola made by Antonio Stradivari in 1719 is considered to be one of the finest in more

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

The 'Macdonald' Viola, a viola made by Antonio Stradivari in 1719 is considered to be one of the finest in existence. The rare instrument is expected to fetch more than $45 million in a sealed bids sale this spring, which would set a world record for the most expensive musical instrument ever sold. The viola is the first to be on the market in 50 years, according to Sotheby's auction house. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
1 / 16
<p>The Pink Star 59.60 carat oval cut pink diamond was auctioned by Sotheby's in November 2013 for $83 million, a world record for any diamond and for any gemstone. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

The Pink Star 59.60 carat oval cut pink diamond was auctioned by Sotheby's in November 2013 for $83 millionmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

The Pink Star 59.60 carat oval cut pink diamond was auctioned by Sotheby's in November 2013 for $83 million, a world record for any diamond and for any gemstone. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Close
2 / 16
<p>The flesh-colored dress Marilyn Monroe wore during her famous birthday tribute to President John F. Kennedy in 1962 sold in 1999 for $1.27 million. REUTERS/Peter Morgan</p>

The flesh-colored dress Marilyn Monroe wore during her famous birthday tribute to President John F. Kennedymore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

The flesh-colored dress Marilyn Monroe wore during her famous birthday tribute to President John F. Kennedy in 1962 sold in 1999 for $1.27 million. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Close
3 / 16
<p>The home run ball that Mark McGwire whacked into history for his major league record-setting 70th homer (since beaten by Barry Bonds with 73 in the 2001 season) sold for a record $2.7 million in January 1999. McGwire later admitted using steroids during his record-setting 1998 season. REUTERS/Peter Morgan</p>

The home run ball that Mark McGwire whacked into history for his major league record-setting 70th homer (simore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

The home run ball that Mark McGwire whacked into history for his major league record-setting 70th homer (since beaten by Barry Bonds with 73 in the 2001 season) sold for a record $2.7 million in January 1999. McGwire later admitted using steroids during his record-setting 1998 season. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Close
4 / 16
<p>The world's most expensive car is the Mercedes-Benz W196 einsitzer, the car in which Formula 1 driver Juan Manuel Fangio won both the 1954 Swiss and German Grand Prix races. It sold for $29 million in July 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

The world's most expensive car is the Mercedes-Benz W196 einsitzer, the car in which Formula 1 driver Juan more

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

The world's most expensive car is the Mercedes-Benz W196 einsitzer, the car in which Formula 1 driver Juan Manuel Fangio won both the 1954 Swiss and German Grand Prix races. It sold for $29 million in July 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
5 / 16
<p>The most expensive lunch was a power lunch with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. The chance to meet Buffett cost $3.46 million at a charity auction in June 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

The most expensive lunch was a power lunch with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. The chance to meet Bmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

The most expensive lunch was a power lunch with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. The chance to meet Buffett cost $3.46 million at a charity auction in June 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 16
<p>The most expensive book is The Codex Leicester, a notebook owned by Leonardo da Vinci. It was bought by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for $30.8 million in 1994. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

The most expensive book is The Codex Leicester, a notebook owned by Leonardo da Vinci. It was bought by Micmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

The most expensive book is The Codex Leicester, a notebook owned by Leonardo da Vinci. It was bought by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for $30.8 million in 1994. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
7 / 16
<p>A pre-17th century, sub-fossilized elephant bird egg auctioned off for $101,000 in April 2013. The extinct elephant bird, a native of Madagascar, was a large bird measuring around 11 feet in height. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A pre-17th century, sub-fossilized elephant bird egg auctioned off for $101,000 in April 2013. The extinct more

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

A pre-17th century, sub-fossilized elephant bird egg auctioned off for $101,000 in April 2013. The extinct elephant bird, a native of Madagascar, was a large bird measuring around 11 feet in height. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
8 / 16
<p>This 1.2-kilogram white truffle from Alba, Italy, seen next to a normal size truffle, was bought by a consortium of Hong Kong bidders for 95,000 euro ($111,477) in November 2005. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

This 1.2-kilogram white truffle from Alba, Italy, seen next to a normal size truffle, was bought by a consomore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

This 1.2-kilogram white truffle from Alba, Italy, seen next to a normal size truffle, was bought by a consortium of Hong Kong bidders for 95,000 euro ($111,477) in November 2005. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
9 / 16
<p>The most expensive lock of hair came from the head of Elvis Presley. It sold for $115,2120 in 2002. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The most expensive lock of hair came from the head of Elvis Presley. It sold for $115,2120 in 2002. REUTERSmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

The most expensive lock of hair came from the head of Elvis Presley. It sold for $115,2120 in 2002. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 16
<p>The 31.06 carat Wittelsbach-Graff Diamond was last sold at auction for $23.4 million in 2008. It was re-cut in 2010, and then reportedly sold for at least $80 million in June 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The 31.06 carat Wittelsbach-Graff Diamond was last sold at auction for $23.4 million in 2008. It was re-cutmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

The 31.06 carat Wittelsbach-Graff Diamond was last sold at auction for $23.4 million in 2008. It was re-cut in 2010, and then reportedly sold for at least $80 million in June 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 16
<p>Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti's sculpture "L'homme qui marche I" sold for $104.3 million in February 2010, making it the world's most expensive sculpture. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti's sculpture "L'homme qui marche I" sold for $104.3 million in February 2010more

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti's sculpture "L'homme qui marche I" sold for $104.3 million in February 2010, making it the world's most expensive sculpture. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
12 / 16
<p>The most expensive painting is Paul Cezanne's oil painting "The Card Players" (1894-95), which sold for more than $250 million in 2011. Seen above at right is another version from his "Card Players" series, "The Card Players" (1890-92). REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

The most expensive painting is Paul Cezanne's oil painting "The Card Players" (1894-95), which sold for mormore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

The most expensive painting is Paul Cezanne's oil painting "The Card Players" (1894-95), which sold for more than $250 million in 2011. Seen above at right is another version from his "Card Players" series, "The Card Players" (1890-92). REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 16
<p>Raphael's black chalk drawing on paper "Head of a muse" was sold for $42.74 million in 2009. It held the record for most expensive sketch drawing until 2012, when Raphael's "Head of an apostle" set a new record at $48 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Raphael's black chalk drawing on paper "Head of a muse" was sold for $42.74 million in 2009. It held the remore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Raphael's black chalk drawing on paper "Head of a muse" was sold for $42.74 million in 2009. It held the record for most expensive sketch drawing until 2012, when Raphael's "Head of an apostle" set a new record at $48 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
14 / 16
<p>"Rhein II" by Germany photographer Andreas Gursky (seen with one of his artworks) set a record for expensive photograph when it sold for $4.34 million in November 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

"Rhein II" by Germany photographer Andreas Gursky (seen with one of his artworks) set a record for expensivmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

"Rhein II" by Germany photographer Andreas Gursky (seen with one of his artworks) set a record for expensive photograph when it sold for $4.34 million in November 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
15 / 16
<p>The most expensive record is The Quarrymen's "That'll Be the Day"/"In Spite of All the Danger", owned by Beatles member Paul McCartney. This single copy is worth an estimated $332,000. The Quarrymen was formed by John Lennon in 1956, and evolved into The Beatles; Paul McCartney joined The Quarrymen in 1957. The second most expensive record is a fully signed copy of The Beatles' "Sgt Pepper" LP, which sold for $290,500 in 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

The most expensive record is The Quarrymen's "That'll Be the Day"/"In Spite of All the Danger", owned by Bemore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

The most expensive record is The Quarrymen's "That'll Be the Day"/"In Spite of All the Danger", owned by Beatles member Paul McCartney. This single copy is worth an estimated $332,000. The Quarrymen was formed by John Lennon in 1956, and evolved into The Beatles; Paul McCartney joined The Quarrymen in 1957. The second most expensive record is a fully signed copy of The Beatles' "Sgt Pepper" LP, which sold for $290,500 in 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Living with blindness

Living with blindness

下一个

Living with blindness

Living with blindness

Precious Perez walks to her high school, takes voice lessons, plays goalball and tweets - and she has been blind since birth.

2014年 3月 29日
London's cat cafe

London's cat cafe

A new cat cafe in London is so popular it's booked months in advance.

2014年 3月 29日
Learning to ReWalk

Learning to ReWalk

Exoskeletons, once the stuff of science fiction, could soon offer victims of paralysis new hope for a dramatically improved quality of life.

2014年 3月 29日
Sochi stray dogs arrive in U.S.

Sochi stray dogs arrive in U.S.

Stray dogs from Sochi, Russia, get their second chances after being transported to Washington.

2014年 3月 28日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐