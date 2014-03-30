版本:
Earth Hour effect

<p>St. Basil's Cathedral, Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Shanghai. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Acropolis, Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis</p>

<p>Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Brandenburger Tor gate, Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Puente Nuevo, Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

<p>Sony Center, Potsdamer Square, Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

<p>Arch of the General Headquarters Building, St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai Tower and Jin Mao Tower, Shanghai. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>State Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station, Mumbai. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Gateway of India monument, Mumbai. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Puente Nuevo, Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

<p>Kremlin, Moscow. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov</p>

<p>Cologne Cathedral and Hohenzollern railway bridge, Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>Turtle Tower, Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham</p>

<p>India Gate, New Delhi. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

<p>Howrah Bridge, Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Le Royal Hotel, Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji</p>

<p>Deutsche Bahn tower, Potsdamer Square, Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

