2014年 3月 31日

Greyhound racing in Chile

Trainers shout at greyhounds at the start of a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Trainers shout at greyhounds at the start of a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

Trainers shout at greyhounds at the start of a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Trainers, breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a greyhound race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Some dogs come from Argentina, the United States and Ireland and can develop a speed of up to 50 miles per hour on a straight running track of about 220 yards, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Trainers, breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a greyhound race at Santiago city, March 8,more

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

Trainers, breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a greyhound race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Some dogs come from Argentina, the United States and Ireland and can develop a speed of up to 50 miles per hour on a straight running track of about 220 yards, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Bets range from $2 to $1,000 per race, offering a livelihood for breeders and gamblers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Bets range from $2 to more

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Bets range from $2 to $1,000 per race, offering a livelihood for breeders and gamblers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound dog drinks water after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound dog drinks water after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

A greyhound dog drinks water after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarmore

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Trainers prepare their greyhounds to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Trainers prepare their greyhounds to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivanmore

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

Trainers prepare their greyhounds to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvamore

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A trainer shouts at his greyhound during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A trainer shouts at his greyhound during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

A trainer shouts at his greyhound during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvaramore

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound crosses the finish line as its owners react during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. With over 100 years of history, greyhound racing attracts people mainly from rural areas of Santiago every weekend. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound crosses the finish line as its owners react during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. more

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

A greyhound crosses the finish line as its owners react during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. With over 100 years of history, greyhound racing attracts people mainly from rural areas of Santiago every weekend. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarmore

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvaradomore

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Trainers hold their greyhounds after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Trainers hold their greyhounds after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

Trainers hold their greyhounds after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A trainer guides his greyhound to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A trainer guides his greyhound to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Almore

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

A trainer guides his greyhound to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound is silhouetted at sunset as breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A greyhound is silhouetted at sunset as breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a race in Sanmore

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

A greyhound is silhouetted at sunset as breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Trainers guide their greyhounds to take their positions for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Trainers guide their greyhounds to take their positions for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 3月 31日 星期一

Trainers guide their greyhounds to take their positions for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

