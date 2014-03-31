Greyhound racing in Chile
Trainers shout at greyhounds at the start of a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado<more
Trainers shout at greyhounds at the start of a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Trainers, breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a greyhound race at Santiago city, March 8,more
Trainers, breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a greyhound race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Some dogs come from Argentina, the United States and Ireland and can develop a speed of up to 50 miles per hour on a straight running track of about 220 yards, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Bets range from $2 to more
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Bets range from $2 to $1,000 per race, offering a livelihood for breeders and gamblers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound dog drinks water after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound dog drinks water after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarmore
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Trainers prepare their greyhounds to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivanmore
Trainers prepare their greyhounds to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvamore
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A trainer shouts at his greyhound during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A trainer shouts at his greyhound during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvaramore
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound crosses the finish line as its owners react during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. more
A greyhound crosses the finish line as its owners react during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. With over 100 years of history, greyhound racing attracts people mainly from rural areas of Santiago every weekend. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarmore
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvaradomore
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Trainers hold their greyhounds after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Trainers hold their greyhounds after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A trainer guides his greyhound to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Almore
A trainer guides his greyhound to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound is silhouetted at sunset as breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a race in Sanmore
A greyhound is silhouetted at sunset as breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Trainers guide their greyhounds to take their positions for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERSmore
Trainers guide their greyhounds to take their positions for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
下一个
Earth Hour effect
Looking at Earth Hour around the world.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
The tunnels of Gaza
Inside the smuggling tunnels along the Egypt Gaza border.
Uncontacted Amazon tribe
A tribe considered uncontacted react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.