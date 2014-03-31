Spring is blossoming
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man takes a picture of a woman with cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hmore
A man takes a picture of a woman with cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman wearing a rain cape walks under cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kamore
A woman wearing a rain cape walks under cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman in a wedding dress walks past women in Tibetan costumes during a Peach Blossom Festival in Nyingchimore
A woman in a wedding dress walks past women in Tibetan costumes during a Peach Blossom Festival in Nyingchi Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Rainwater drips from cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Rainwater drips from cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. Many people enjoy viewing the blossoms all more
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. Many people enjoy viewing the blossoms all over the country during this season. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)
A woman on a bicycle rides past cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman on a bicycle rides past cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A couple hold an umbrella while having a picnic under the cherry blossoms in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2more
A couple hold an umbrella while having a picnic under the cherry blossoms in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A couple hold umbrellas while having a picnic in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A couple hold umbrellas while having a picnic in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A bee flies around peach blossoms in Studencice, Slovenia, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A bee flies around peach blossoms in Studencice, Slovenia, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man photographs cherry blossoms in bloom in Guangzhou, China, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
A man photographs cherry blossoms in bloom in Guangzhou, China, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
A man takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, more
A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A couple strolls under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid March 19, 2014. REUTERmore
A couple strolls under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
下一个
The most expensive items
Collectible items with record-breaking prices sold at auction or in private sale.
Living with blindness
Precious Perez walks to her high school, takes voice lessons, plays goalball and tweets - and she has been blind since birth.
London's cat cafe
A new cat cafe in London is so popular it's booked months in advance.
Learning to ReWalk
Exoskeletons, once the stuff of science fiction, could soon offer victims of paralysis new hope for a dramatically improved quality of life.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.