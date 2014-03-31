版本:
Spring is blossoming

<p>Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年 3月 31日

Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>A man takes a picture of a woman with cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man takes a picture of a woman with cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>A woman wearing a rain cape walks under cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A woman wearing a rain cape walks under cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A woman in a wedding dress walks past women in Tibetan costumes during a Peach Blossom Festival in Nyingchi Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

A woman in a wedding dress walks past women in Tibetan costumes during a Peach Blossom Festival in Nyingchi Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

<p>Rainwater drips from cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Rainwater drips from cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A woman takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A woman takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. Many people enjoy viewing the blossoms all over the country during this season. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)</p>

Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. Many people enjoy viewing the blossoms all over the country during this season. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)

<p>A woman on a bicycle rides past cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A woman on a bicycle rides past cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>A couple hold an umbrella while having a picnic under the cherry blossoms in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A couple hold an umbrella while having a picnic under the cherry blossoms in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>A couple hold umbrellas while having a picnic in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A couple hold umbrellas while having a picnic in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>A bee flies around peach blossoms in Studencice, Slovenia, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

A bee flies around peach blossoms in Studencice, Slovenia, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

<p>Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>A man photographs cherry blossoms in bloom in Guangzhou, China, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee</p>

A man photographs cherry blossoms in bloom in Guangzhou, China, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

<p>A man takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>A couple strolls under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

A couple strolls under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

<p>A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

