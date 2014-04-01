Relics of the Boston Marathon
A United States flag and flowers, artifacts saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, are seen at the Iron Mountain storage facility in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. Archivists in Boston used to handling documents ranging from budget records to minutes of city council meetings, along with an occasional file dating to the city's 17th-century founding, have spent the last year processing thousands of sneakers, T-shirts and letters. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A worker's helmet is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. These are the mementos left behind at an impromptu memorial built at the site of the 2013 bombing attack on the Boston Marathon, which killed three people and injured 264 at the race's crowded finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Crosses for Boston Marathon bombing victims Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingzi and Martin Richard are seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. The makeshift shrine began in the days after the April 15 attack, as visitors and residents left tributes along the metal barricades erected by the police to fence off the site as they searched for clues about the bombers. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A tri-corner hat is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. Next week, several hundred of the items - including four wooden crosses memorializing the three who died in the blasts and a university police officer who was shot dead a few days later in a related incident - will be displayed at Copley Square, this time inside the library for an exhibit that will run from April 7-May 11 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A soft toy is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A soft toy is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Runner's shoes, artifacts saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, are seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A T-shirt is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A T-shirt is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A cross for M.I.T. police officer Sean Collier, an artifact saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, is seen at the Iron Mountain storage facility in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A T-shirt is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A T-shirt is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A vase is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A vase is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A large teddy bear wearing a "Watertown Strong" T-shirt, is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A poster is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A poster is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A 2007 Boston Marathon jacket is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A statue is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A statue is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A box of artifacts is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A box of artifacts is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boxes of running shoes are seen at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Archivist Marta Crilly holds a signed banner from Bagram Air Base at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Curator Rainey Tisdale talks about some the artifacts, including running shoes, at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Archivist Marta Crilly holds a sign which reads, "Rest in Peace Office Collier...We'll Take the Watch from Here", at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Archivist Marta Crilly holds a patch from the M.I.T. police force at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A letter from China is seen at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A letter sent following the bombings is seen at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Archivist Marta Crilly holds a poster at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Archivist Marta Crilly holds a poster at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
