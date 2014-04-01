Ruins of war
A view shows the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A view shows the damage inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A Syrian girl blows a balloon beside ruins they fled to in fear of shelling, on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Jabal Al-Zawiya near Idlib, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Damage and debris is seen in the souks of Old Aleppo, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Damage and debris is seen in the souks of Old Aleppo, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Damaged minarets of Al Mihmander Mosque, which the Free Syrian Army said were shelled by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar el-Assad, are seen in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A child refugee from Kvromh village stands inside a makeshift house in the Serjilla archaeological site of Jabal al-Zawiya March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks inside the Grand Umayyad mosque in Aleppo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighters peek at Aleppo's historic citadel controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A view shows a tank and piled sandbags at the ancient Castle of Homs, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Smoke rises besides the Grand Umayyad mosque in Aleppo March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali
Smoke rises besides the Grand Umayyad mosque in Aleppo March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali
Demonstrators raise a banner, praising the Syrian Free Army battling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad along with verses from the Koran, on wall of Bosra's famous Roman ruins March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
Men walk on the rubble of damaged historical houses in the old city of Homs, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A child refugee from Kvromh village poses inside a makeshift house in the Serjilla archaeological site of Jabal al-Zawiya March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows the Citadel of Aleppo, which is controlled by the forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A general view shows damaged historical houses in the old city of Homs, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A Syrian boy sits beside ruins he fled to in fear of shelling in Jabal Al-Zawiya near Idlib, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
