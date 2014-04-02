Queen Elizabeth's toys
A pair of Parisian dolls belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth (left doll) and her sister Princess Margaremore
A pair of Parisian dolls belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth (left doll) and her sister Princess Margaret, are seen at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. Toys and childhood outfits belonging to the royal family will form part of an exhibition "Royal Childhood", during the summer opening of Buckingham Palace July 26 - September 28. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Royal Collection Trust worker poses with a pink tea set belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingmore
A Royal Collection Trust worker poses with a pink tea set belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with dolls and a wicker toy pram belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabmore
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with dolls and a wicker toy pram belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A set of knock-em-down nine-pins belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth are seen at Buckingham Palace in Lomore
A set of knock-em-down nine-pins belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth are seen at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with dolls belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palmore
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with dolls belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with a Parisian doll belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckmore
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with a Parisian doll belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with a toy horse and a doll named "Pamela" belonging to Britain's Qumore
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with a toy horse and a doll named "Pamela" belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
