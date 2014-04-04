Inside the USS Coronado
The United States littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Captain's bridge is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Captain's bridge is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rows of chairs are set up in preparation for the commissioning of the United States Naval littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firing authorization panel is shown in the captain's bridge aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Signal flags are shown on the captain's bridge aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A sailor helps put up flags aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An inside stairwell is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Crews quarters are shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The soon to be commissioned United States Navy littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown docked at Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
