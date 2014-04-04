版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 4日 星期五 09:30 BJT

Inside the USS Coronado

<p>The United States littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

The United States littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown during a media tour in Coronado, California Apmore

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

The United States littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
1 / 10
<p>The Captain's bridge is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

The Captain's bridge is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during amore

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

The Captain's bridge is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
2 / 10
<p>The Captain's bridge is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

The Captain's bridge is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during amore

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

The Captain's bridge is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
3 / 10
<p>Rows of chairs are set up in preparation for the commissioning of the United States Naval littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Rows of chairs are set up in preparation for the commissioning of the United States Naval littoral combat smore

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Rows of chairs are set up in preparation for the commissioning of the United States Naval littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
4 / 10
<p>A firing authorization panel is shown in the captain's bridge aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A firing authorization panel is shown in the captain's bridge aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral cmore

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A firing authorization panel is shown in the captain's bridge aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
5 / 10
<p>Signal flags are shown on the captain's bridge aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Signal flags are shown on the captain's bridge aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS more

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Signal flags are shown on the captain's bridge aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 10
<p>A sailor helps put up flags aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A sailor helps put up flags aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a mmore

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A sailor helps put up flags aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
7 / 10
<p>An inside stairwell is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

An inside stairwell is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a more

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

An inside stairwell is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 10
<p>Crews quarters are shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Crews quarters are shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a medimore

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Crews quarters are shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 10
<p>The soon to be commissioned United States Navy littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown docked at Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

The soon to be commissioned United States Navy littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown docked at Naval Smore

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

The soon to be commissioned United States Navy littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown docked at Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
The search for Flight 370

The search for Flight 370

下一个

The search for Flight 370

The search for Flight 370

The multinational search for the missing Malaysia Airlines plane.

2014年 4月 4日
How to build a satellite

How to build a satellite

Inside the Reshetnev satellite factory in Siberia.

2014年 4月 4日
A community buried

A community buried

The aftermath of the deadly Washington mudslide.

2014年 4月 3日
Queen Elizabeth's toys

Queen Elizabeth's toys

Toys that belonged to a young Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret.

2014年 4月 2日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐