图片 | 2014年 4月 5日 星期六 00:55 BJT

School, surf and yoga

<p>Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Participants perform the tree pose as they take a yoga class taught by twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike BlakeEVOE'</p>

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Participants perform the tree pose as they take a yoga class taught by twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike BlakeEVOE'

<p>Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Shoes and sandals lie outside the door to the yoga studio where 12-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Shoes and sandals lie outside the door to the yoga studio where 12-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe spends a day in a farmer's field as part of her school curriculum in Encinitas, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe spends a day in a farmer's field as part of her school curriculum in Encinitas, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe takes music lessons on the ukulele with her friend Miely in Encinitas, California March 19, 2014. EUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe takes music lessons on the ukulele with her friend Miely in Encinitas, California March 19, 2014. EUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Twelve-year-old instructor Jaysea DeVoe does schoolwork at her home in Leucadia, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Twelve-year-old instructor Jaysea DeVoe does schoolwork at her home in Leucadia, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Twelve-year-old yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe poses for a picture with her twin brother Fisher (R) and older brother Ryder following her yoga class in Leucadia, California, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Twelve-year-old yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe poses for a picture with her twin brother Fisher (R) and older brother Ryder following her yoga class in Leucadia, California, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe enjoys a hot chocolate with her friend Miely at a coffee shop in Encinitas, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe enjoys a hot chocolate with her friend Miely at a coffee shop in Encinitas, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe heads off on a bicycle ride with her friend Miely in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe heads off on a bicycle ride with her friend Miely in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe takes her paddle board out on the ocean as the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe takes her paddle board out on the ocean as the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe does the mermaid pose with her friend Miely as they float on their paddle boards after the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe does the mermaid pose with her friend Miely as they float on their paddle boards after the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe carries her paddle board up the beach after the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe carries her paddle board up the beach after the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

