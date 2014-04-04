Bodybuilding in Israel
A bodybuilder stands in a toilet stall as he has toner applied backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders pose on stage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A female bodybuilder strikes a pose as she performs between the stages of a men's amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders prepare backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3 2014. . REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A female bodybuilder apples oil to another performer backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders pose on stage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders apply oil backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose for a picture backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders argue during preparations backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bodybuilders prepare backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
