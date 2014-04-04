版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 4日 星期五 23:30 BJT

Bodybuilding in Israel

<p>A bodybuilder stands in a toilet stall as he has toner applied backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A bodybuilder stands in a toilet stall as he has toner applied backstage before an amateur competition in tmore

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A bodybuilder stands in a toilet stall as he has toner applied backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
1 / 19
<p>A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014more

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
2 / 19
<p>Bodybuilders pose on stage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Bodybuilders pose on stage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Bodybuilders pose on stage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
3 / 19
<p>A female bodybuilder strikes a pose as she performs between the stages of a men's amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A female bodybuilder strikes a pose as she performs between the stages of a men's amateur competition in thmore

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A female bodybuilder strikes a pose as she performs between the stages of a men's amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
4 / 19
<p>Bodybuilders prepare backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Bodybuilders prepare backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. more

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Bodybuilders prepare backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
5 / 19
<p>A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3more

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
6 / 19
<p>A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3 2014. . REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3 2014.more

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3 2014. . REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
7 / 19
<p>A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3more

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
8 / 19
<p>A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3more

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
9 / 19
<p>A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3more

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
10 / 19
<p>A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3more

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
11 / 19
<p>A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014more

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
12 / 19
<p>A female bodybuilder apples oil to another performer backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A female bodybuilder apples oil to another performer backstage before an amateur competition in the Israelimore

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A female bodybuilder apples oil to another performer backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
13 / 19
<p>Bodybuilders pose on stage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Bodybuilders pose on stage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Bodybuilders pose on stage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
14 / 19
<p>Bodybuilders apply oil backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Bodybuilders apply oil backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014more

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Bodybuilders apply oil backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
15 / 19
<p>A bodybuilder strikes a pose for a picture backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A bodybuilder strikes a pose for a picture backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dmore

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A bodybuilder strikes a pose for a picture backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
16 / 19
<p>Bodybuilders argue during preparations backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Bodybuilders argue during preparations backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimonmore

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Bodybuilders argue during preparations backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
17 / 19
<p>Bodybuilders prepare backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Bodybuilders prepare backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. more

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Bodybuilders prepare backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
18 / 19
<p>A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3more

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
Inside the USS Coronado

Inside the USS Coronado

下一个

Inside the USS Coronado

Inside the USS Coronado

A look inside one of the newest ships of the US Navy, the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado.

2014年 4月 4日
The search for Flight 370

The search for Flight 370

The multinational search for the missing Malaysia Airlines plane.

2014年 4月 4日
How to build a satellite

How to build a satellite

Inside the Reshetnev satellite factory in Siberia.

2014年 4月 4日
A community buried

A community buried

The aftermath of the deadly Washington mudslide.

2014年 4月 3日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐