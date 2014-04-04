Portraits by President Bush
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, painted by former President George W. Bush, displayed at "Tmore
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, painted by former President George W. Bush, displayed at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A member of the media photographs portraits of world leaders painted by former President George W. Bush at more
A member of the media photographs portraits of world leaders painted by former President George W. Bush at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A self-portrait of former President George W. Bush and his father. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Paintings, clockwise from top left, portray Latvia's former president Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Ghana's former more
Paintings, clockwise from top left, portray Latvia's former president Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Ghana's former president John Kufuor, France's former president Jacques Chirac and Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of former Czech President Vaclav Havel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Amy Polley (L), curator at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and Margaret Spellings, president of tmore
Amy Polley (L), curator at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and Margaret Spellings, president of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, answer questions during a tour of the exhibit. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
