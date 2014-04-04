版本:
中国
2014年 4月 5日

Portraits by President Bush

<p>A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, painted by former President George W. Bush, displayed at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>A member of the media photographs portraits of world leaders painted by former President George W. Bush at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>A self-portrait of former President George W. Bush and his father. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>Paintings, clockwise from top left, portray Latvia's former president Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Ghana's former president John Kufuor, France's former president Jacques Chirac and Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>A portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>A portrait of former Czech President Vaclav Havel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>Amy Polley (L), curator at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and Margaret Spellings, president of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, answer questions during a tour of the exhibit. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

2014年 4月 5日

