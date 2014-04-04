Costumes of the Young Communist League
Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Suilber Cuesta, 8, poses in his Superman cosmore
Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Suilber Cuesta, 8, poses in his Superman costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, Cuba April 4, 2014. Schools across the country celebrate the simultaneous anniversaries. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Osniel Liranza, 5, poses in his doctor costumore
Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Osniel Liranza, 5, poses in his doctor costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yoan, 5, poses in his Philadelphia Phillies more
Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yoan, 5, poses in his Philadelphia Phillies costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Ana Fernandez, 8, poses in her Hawaiian costumore
Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Ana Fernandez, 8, poses in her Hawaiian costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erika Kina, 10, poses in her princess costumemore
Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erika Kina, 10, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Luis Carralero, 8, poses in his pirate costumore
Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Luis Carralero, 8, poses in his pirate costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erisdanis Moiran,11, poses in his boxer costumore
Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erisdanis Moiran,11, poses in his boxer costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Arleny Villar, 5, poses in her princess costmore
Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Arleny Villar, 5, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Aaron Ridel, 5, poses in his Power Ranger comore
Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Aaron Ridel, 5, poses in his Power Ranger costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Jeanne Silva, 9, poses in her vampire costumemore
Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Jeanne Silva, 9, poses in her vampire costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
First grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 7, poses in his Incredible Hmore
First grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 7, poses in his Incredible Hulk costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yinna Gonsalez, 8, poses in her belly dancermore
Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yinna Gonsalez, 8, poses in her belly dancer costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 8, poses in his Iron Man cosmore
Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 8, poses in his Iron Man costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Sixth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Stefanie Pena, 11, poses in her Barbie costummore
Sixth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Stefanie Pena, 11, poses in her Barbie costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Daylen Martinez, 10, poses in her witch costumore
Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Daylen Martinez, 10, poses in her witch costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
下一个
On the Afghan campaign trail
Afghan presidential candidates stump for votes.
High fashion stakes
Heels and hooves on Ladies' Day at the Grand National horse race in Aintree, England.
School, surf and yoga
Jaysea DeVoe is just 12 years old and recently became a certified yoga instructor after completing 200 hours of teacher training.
Portraits by President Bush
George W. Bush unveils his portraits of 24 current and former world leaders.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.