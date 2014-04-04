版本:
2014年 4月 5日

Costumes of the Young Communist League

<p>Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Suilber Cuesta, 8, poses in his Superman costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, Cuba April 4, 2014. Schools across the country celebrate the simultaneous anniversaries. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Osniel Liranza, 5, poses in his doctor costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yoan, 5, poses in his Philadelphia Phillies costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Ana Fernandez, 8, poses in her Hawaiian costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erika Kina, 10, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Luis Carralero, 8, poses in his pirate costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erisdanis Moiran,11, poses in his boxer costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Arleny Villar, 5, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Aaron Ridel, 5, poses in his Power Ranger costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Jeanne Silva, 9, poses in her vampire costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>First grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 7, poses in his Incredible Hulk costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yinna Gonsalez, 8, poses in her belly dancer costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 8, poses in his Iron Man costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>Sixth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Stefanie Pena, 11, poses in her Barbie costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2014年 4月 5日

<p>Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Daylen Martinez, 10, poses in her witch costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2014年 4月 5日

