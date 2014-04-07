版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 8日 星期二 03:00 BJT

The art of Faberge eggs

<p>An assistant poses for a photograph with a Faberge egg during a photo-call at antique dealer Wartski, in central London April 7, 2014. The $20 million egg, hailing from the court of imperial Russia, was bought in a U.S. junk market by a scrap metal dealer, before it was acquired by Wartski for an unidentified private collector. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

An assistant poses for a photograph with a Faberge egg during a photo-call at antique dealer Wartski, in cmore

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

An assistant poses for a photograph with a Faberge egg during a photo-call at antique dealer Wartski, in central London April 7, 2014. The $20 million egg, hailing from the court of imperial Russia, was bought in a U.S. junk market by a scrap metal dealer, before it was acquired by Wartski for an unidentified private collector. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
1 / 25
<p>The Renaissance Egg (L) and the Resurrection Egg are displayed in the Vatican Museums, April 14, 2011. The Renaissance Egg was presented by Emperor Alexander III to his wife the Empress Maria Feodorovna at Easter in 1894, according to the exhibition's website. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

The Renaissance Egg (L) and the Resurrection Egg are displayed in the Vatican Museums, April 14, 2011. The more

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

The Renaissance Egg (L) and the Resurrection Egg are displayed in the Vatican Museums, April 14, 2011. The Renaissance Egg was presented by Emperor Alexander III to his wife the Empress Maria Feodorovna at Easter in 1894, according to the exhibition's website. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
2 / 25
<p>The Coronation Egg by Faberge is seen on display during an exhibition in the Kremlin in Moscow, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

The Coronation Egg by Faberge is seen on display during an exhibition in the Kremlin in Moscow, May 18, 200more

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

The Coronation Egg by Faberge is seen on display during an exhibition in the Kremlin in Moscow, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
3 / 25
<p>The Lilies of the Valley Faberge egg is displayed in Dubrovnik, Croatia, November 3, 2007. The egg of gold, enamel, diamonds, rubies and pearls was presented by Emperor Nicholas 2nd to his wife, Empress Alexandra Feodorovna, for Easter 1898. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

The Lilies of the Valley Faberge egg is displayed in Dubrovnik, Croatia, November 3, 2007. The egg of gold,more

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

The Lilies of the Valley Faberge egg is displayed in Dubrovnik, Croatia, November 3, 2007. The egg of gold, enamel, diamonds, rubies and pearls was presented by Emperor Nicholas 2nd to his wife, Empress Alexandra Feodorovna, for Easter 1898. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
4 / 25
<p>A visitor looks at "The Kelch Chanticleer Egg" on display in the Vatican Museums at the Vatican April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

A visitor looks at "The Kelch Chanticleer Egg" on display in the Vatican Museums at the Vatican April 14, 2more

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

A visitor looks at "The Kelch Chanticleer Egg" on display in the Vatican Museums at the Vatican April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
5 / 25
<p>An employee displays a jewel egg called "The Dedication of Faberge", which displays a portrait of legendary artist-jeweler Peter Carl Faberge and costs about $60,000, at a factory owned by jewellery maker Russkiye Samotsvety Corporation in St. Petersburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

An employee displays a jewel egg called "The Dedication of Faberge", which displays a portrait of legendarymore

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

An employee displays a jewel egg called "The Dedication of Faberge", which displays a portrait of legendary artist-jeweler Peter Carl Faberge and costs about $60,000, at a factory owned by jewellery maker Russkiye Samotsvety Corporation in St. Petersburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
6 / 25
<p>The 1914 Faberge Mosaic Egg, one of four Faberge eggs among the Royal Collection of Britain's Queen Elizabeth ll, is pictured in London November 20, 2003. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool</p>

The 1914 Faberge Mosaic Egg, one of four Faberge eggs among the Royal Collection of Britain's Queen Elizabemore

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

The 1914 Faberge Mosaic Egg, one of four Faberge eggs among the Royal Collection of Britain's Queen Elizabeth ll, is pictured in London November 20, 2003. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Close
7 / 25
<p>The "Alexander III Monument" egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin</p>

The "Alexander III Monument" egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexandermore

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

The "Alexander III Monument" egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin

Close
8 / 25
<p>Visitors look at the baroque Cockerel Faberge Imperial Easter egg at Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin, June 15 2005. The Cockerel, or Cuckoo Egg, is one of six Faberge Imperial Easter eggs with embedded mechanics, which reveals a bird flapping its wings and crowing. REUTERS/Maxie Goetze</p>

Visitors look at the baroque Cockerel Faberge Imperial Easter egg at Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin, June more

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

Visitors look at the baroque Cockerel Faberge Imperial Easter egg at Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin, June 15 2005. The Cockerel, or Cuckoo Egg, is one of six Faberge Imperial Easter eggs with embedded mechanics, which reveals a bird flapping its wings and crowing. REUTERS/Maxie Goetze

Close
9 / 25
<p>The "Standart" yacht egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin</p>

The "Standart" yacht egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskmore

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

The "Standart" yacht egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin

Close
10 / 25
<p>Lily of the Valley Egg by Faberge is admired by visitors at the exhibition in the Kremlin in Moscow, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Lily of the Valley Egg by Faberge is admired by visitors at the exhibition in the Kremlin in Moscow, May 18more

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

Lily of the Valley Egg by Faberge is admired by visitors at the exhibition in the Kremlin in Moscow, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
11 / 25
<p>The "Memory of Azov" egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin</p>

The "Memory of Azov" egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskmore

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

The "Memory of Azov" egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin

Close
12 / 25
<p>The Faberge "Winter Egg" on display in the Pushkin Museum in Moscow March 27, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The Faberge "Winter Egg" on display in the Pushkin Museum in Moscow March 27, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

The Faberge "Winter Egg" on display in the Pushkin Museum in Moscow March 27, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 25
<p>The "Alexander Palace" egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin</p>

The "Alexander Palace" egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natrumore

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

The "Alexander Palace" egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin

Close
14 / 25
<p>The Rothschild Faberge egg is displayed at Christie's auction house in London October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

The Rothschild Faberge egg is displayed at Christie's auction house in London October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Kiermore

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

The Rothschild Faberge egg is displayed at Christie's auction house in London October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
15 / 25
<p>A museum employee looks at Faberge "Falcon-Egg" created in 2000 by work master Victor Mayer on display at a jewellery exhibition in Moscow April 12, 2001. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

A museum employee looks at Faberge "Falcon-Egg" created in 2000 by work master Victor Mayer on display at amore

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

A museum employee looks at Faberge "Falcon-Egg" created in 2000 by work master Victor Mayer on display at a jewellery exhibition in Moscow April 12, 2001. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
16 / 25
<p>Judy Coombes (R) and Susan McMunn look at the 1906 Moscow Kremlin Egg, the largest Faberge Easter egg on display at Sydney's Powerhouse Museum July 1, 1996. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Judy Coombes (R) and Susan McMunn look at the 1906 Moscow Kremlin Egg, the largest Faberge Easter egg on dimore

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

Judy Coombes (R) and Susan McMunn look at the 1906 Moscow Kremlin Egg, the largest Faberge Easter egg on display at Sydney's Powerhouse Museum July 1, 1996. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
17 / 25
<p>A visitor admires a precious richly decorated egg by Andrei Ananov at an exhibition in St.Petersburg, May 19, 2003. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A visitor admires a precious richly decorated egg by Andrei Ananov at an exhibition in St.Petersburg, May 1more

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

A visitor admires a precious richly decorated egg by Andrei Ananov at an exhibition in St.Petersburg, May 19, 2003. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
18 / 25
<p>The Order of St. George Faberge egg is displayed during the exhibition "Treasures of Imperial Russia" in Croatia's Adriatic town of Dubrovnik on November 3, 2007. The egg of gold, silver, enamel and water-color on ivory was presented by Emperor Nicholas 2nd to his mother Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna for Easter 1916. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

The Order of St. George Faberge egg is displayed during the exhibition "Treasures of Imperial Russia" in Crmore

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

The Order of St. George Faberge egg is displayed during the exhibition "Treasures of Imperial Russia" in Croatia's Adriatic town of Dubrovnik on November 3, 2007. The egg of gold, silver, enamel and water-color on ivory was presented by Emperor Nicholas 2nd to his mother Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna for Easter 1916. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
19 / 25
<p>A visitor admires a Faberge Egg, presented by the Russian Czar Nikolas II to his wife in 1911, during an exhibition in Moscow, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

A visitor admires a Faberge Egg, presented by the Russian Czar Nikolas II to his wife in 1911, during an exmore

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

A visitor admires a Faberge Egg, presented by the Russian Czar Nikolas II to his wife in 1911, during an exhibition in Moscow, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
20 / 25
<p>The Bay Tree Faberge egg is displayed in Dubrovnik, Croatia, November 3, 2007. The egg of gold, nephrite, quartz, diamonds, rubies, amethyst, citrines and pearls was presented by Emperor Nicholas 2nd to his mother, Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna for Easter 1911. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

The Bay Tree Faberge egg is displayed in Dubrovnik, Croatia, November 3, 2007. The egg of gold, nephrite, qmore

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

The Bay Tree Faberge egg is displayed in Dubrovnik, Croatia, November 3, 2007. The egg of gold, nephrite, quartz, diamonds, rubies, amethyst, citrines and pearls was presented by Emperor Nicholas 2nd to his mother, Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna for Easter 1911. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
21 / 25
<p>A young visitor takes a closer look at the "Peter I" Easter egg made by Russian jewelers of diamonds, gold and jade in Faberge style on display at the international jewellery exhibition in St. Petersburg February 11. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A young visitor takes a closer look at the "Peter I" Easter egg made by Russian jewelers of diamonds, gold more

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

A young visitor takes a closer look at the "Peter I" Easter egg made by Russian jewelers of diamonds, gold and jade in Faberge style on display at the international jewellery exhibition in St. Petersburg February 11. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
22 / 25
<p>A visitor admires decorated eggs in central Moscow, October 25, 2005. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev</p>

A visitor admires decorated eggs in central Moscow, October 25, 2005. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

A visitor admires decorated eggs in central Moscow, October 25, 2005. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev

Close
23 / 25
<p>A visitor admires decorated eggs at an opening of Faberge Grand Collection Gallery in central Moscow near the Kremlin, October 25, 2005. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev</p>

A visitor admires decorated eggs at an opening of Faberge Grand Collection Gallery in central Moscow near tmore

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

A visitor admires decorated eggs at an opening of Faberge Grand Collection Gallery in central Moscow near the Kremlin, October 25, 2005. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev

Close
24 / 25
<p>Herbert Mohr-Mayer, sole work master for creating Faberge objects of art and jewellery in the world, uses a magnifying glass to examine the only Faberge Gorbachev Peace Egg, April 30, 1997. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Herbert Mohr-Mayer, sole work master for creating Faberge objects of art and jewellery in the world, uses amore

2014年 4月 8日 星期二

Herbert Mohr-Mayer, sole work master for creating Faberge objects of art and jewellery in the world, uses a magnifying glass to examine the only Faberge Gorbachev Peace Egg, April 30, 1997. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Costumes of the Young Communist League

Costumes of the Young Communist League

下一个

Costumes of the Young Communist League

Costumes of the Young Communist League

Schools across Cuba celebrate the anniversaries of youth communist organizations with children in costume.

2014年 4月 5日
On the Afghan campaign trail

On the Afghan campaign trail

Afghan presidential candidates stump for votes.

2014年 4月 5日
High fashion stakes

High fashion stakes

Heels and hooves on Ladies' Day at the Grand National horse race in Aintree, England.

2014年 4月 5日
School, surf and yoga

School, surf and yoga

Jaysea DeVoe is just 12 years old and recently became a certified yoga instructor after completing 200 hours of teacher training.

2014年 4月 5日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐