After the deluge
A property next to flooded lands in late January, and after the flood water subsided in the village of Longmore
A property next to flooded lands in late January, and after the flood water subsided in the village of Long Sutton in Somerset in southwest England, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People walking a dog beside flooded farmland in early February, and the same area after the flood water submore
People walking a dog beside flooded farmland in early February, and the same area after the flood water subsided near Burrowbridge in Somerset, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A property surrounded by flood water in late January, and after the flood water receded in the village of Lmore
A property surrounded by flood water in late January, and after the flood water receded in the village of Long Sutton in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A graveyard partially submerged by flood water in early February, and after the water receded in the villagmore
A graveyard partially submerged by flood water in early February, and after the water receded in the village of Moorland in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Flood waters surrounding a house with a makeshift dam in early February, and after the water receded in themore
Flood waters surrounding a house with a makeshift dam in early February, and after the water receded in the village of Moorland in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A boat operated by emergency services personnel being steered down a flooded road in late January, and the more
A boat operated by emergency services personnel being steered down a flooded road in late January, and the same location after the floodwater receded near the village of Muchelney in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An emergency services vehicle pull a boat through flood waters in late January, and the same location aftermore
An emergency services vehicle pull a boat through flood waters in late January, and the same location after the flood water receded in the village of Thorney, Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman on a temporary floating walkway in late January, and the same location after the flood water recedemore
A woman on a temporary floating walkway in late January, and the same location after the flood water receded on a road to the village of Muchelney in Somerset, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A property surrounded by flood water in late January, and the same location after the flood water receded imore
A property surrounded by flood water in late January, and the same location after the flood water receded in the village of Long Sutton in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A road sign surrounded by flood water in early February, and after the flood water receded in the village omore
A road sign surrounded by flood water in early February, and after the flood water receded in the village of Burrowbridge in Somerset, March 13 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A tractor carrying people through flooded farmland in early February, and the same area after the flood watmore
A tractor carrying people through flooded farmland in early February, and the same area after the flood water receded near Burrowbridge in Somerset, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
下一个
The art of Faberge eggs
Elaborate, jeweled Faberge eggs are considered masterpieces, affordable only to the very rich.
Costumes of the Young Communist League
Schools across Cuba celebrate the anniversaries of youth communist organizations with children in costume.
On the Afghan campaign trail
Afghan presidential candidates stump for votes.
High fashion stakes
Heels and hooves on Ladies' Day at the Grand National horse race in Aintree, England.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.