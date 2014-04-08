The new Paris Zoo
Journalists film Humboldt penguins during press day at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes imore
Journalists film Humboldt penguins during press day at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. Inaugurated in 1934, the Paris Zoo will reopen for the public on April 12, 2014 after being closed for four-years for renovation, transforming the zoo with new quarters for animals and greater information for visitors about the animals and their environment. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Giraffes gather in their pen at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris Aprmore
Giraffes gather in their pen at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vultures are seen in a bird-cage at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Parismore
Vultures are seen in a bird-cage at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Pink flamingos stand in their enclosure at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east omore
Pink flamingos stand in their enclosure at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An African lion is seen at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8,more
An African lion is seen at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Humboldt penguins swim in their tank at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Pmore
Humboldt penguins swim in their tank at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
View of the emblematic "Rocher" (Rock) during press day at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennmore
View of the emblematic "Rocher" (Rock) during press day at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Parrots are seen in a bird-cage at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris more
Parrots are seen in a bird-cage at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vultures are seen in a bird-cage at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Parismore
Vultures are seen in a bird-cage at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Guinean Baboon is seen at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8more
A Guinean Baboon is seen at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Giraffes gather in their pen with the emblematic "Rocher" (Rock) in the background at the Paris Zoological more
Giraffes gather in their pen with the emblematic "Rocher" (Rock) in the background at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Humboldt penguins swim in their tank at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Pmore
Humboldt penguins swim in their tank at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
下一个
Cannabis collective
A look inside the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles.
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
After the deluge
A series of before-and-after images of the recent flooding in southwest England.
The art of Faberge eggs
Elaborate, jeweled Faberge eggs are considered masterpieces, affordable only to the very rich.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.