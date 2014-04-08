The new Paris Zoo

Journalists film Humboldt penguins during press day at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. Inaugurated in 1934, the Paris Zoo will reopen for the public on April 12, 2014 after being closed for four-years for renovation, transforming the zoo with new quarters for animals and greater information for visitors about the animals and their environment. REUTERS/Charles Platiau