版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 9日 星期三 23:50 BJT

Fields of flowers

<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, the Netherlands, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, the Netmore

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, the Netherlands, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
1 / 12
<p>Visitors take photos of tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Visitors take photos of tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9,more

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

Visitors take photos of tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
2 / 12
<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
3 / 12
<p>A tulip field is pictured at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

A tulip field is pictured at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

A tulip field is pictured at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
4 / 12
<p>Aerial view of fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Aerial view of fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

Aerial view of fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
5 / 12
<p>A visitor sits among tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

A visitor sits among tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

A visitor sits among tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
6 / 12
<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
7 / 12
<p>A gardener works on a tulip bed at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

A gardener works on a tulip bed at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

A gardener works on a tulip bed at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
8 / 12
<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
9 / 12
<p>A tourist takes pictures of tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

A tourist takes pictures of tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

A tourist takes pictures of tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
10 / 12
<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
11 / 12
<p>A visitor sits next to tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

A visitor sits next to tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

A visitor sits next to tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
The littlest prince

The littlest prince

下一个

The littlest prince

The littlest prince

The Duchess, Prince William and their royal son arrive in New Zealand.

2014年 4月 9日
Salmon truck run

Salmon truck run

Due to California's drought, migrating salmon are being moved by trucks to bypass dangerously low rivers.

2014年 4月 9日
Arctic IceBridge

Arctic IceBridge

IceBridge is a six-year NASA airborne mission which will look at the behavior of the Greenland and Antarctic ice.

2014年 4月 9日
The new Paris Zoo

The new Paris Zoo

After a four year renovation, the Paris Zoo will reopen to the public this week.

2014年 4月 9日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐