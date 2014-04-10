Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone
A view shows the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. Greek and Turkish Cypmore
A view shows the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. Greek and Turkish Cypriots have lived estranged for decades. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A view shows abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. A power-sharing governmenmore
A view shows abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. A power-sharing government crumbled soon after independence from Britain in 1960 and the island has been divided since a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by a Turkish invasion of the north in 1974. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A cafe sign is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. Four decademore
A cafe sign is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. Four decades on, a United Nations-controlled buffer zone splits Cyprus east to west, with Cyprus's ethnic Greeks living in the south, and its Turks in the north. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The passenger departure area is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, more
The passenger departure area is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. The buffer zone still contains crumbling relics of times gone by - abandoned houses, businesses and even an airport. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Immigration counters are seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. Rmore
Immigration counters are seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A bird flies past an advertising billboard at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia Marcmore
A bird flies past an advertising billboard at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Advertising billboards are seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014.more
Advertising billboards are seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Images of aeroplanes decorate a wall at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, more
Images of aeroplanes decorate a wall at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10,more
A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10,more
A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10,more
A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A watchtower stands along the United Nations buffer zone in the district of Famagusta, northern Cyprus Marcmore
A watchtower stands along the United Nations buffer zone in the district of Famagusta, northern Cyprus March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A former residential property stands abandoned in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 1more
A former residential property stands abandoned in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cars sit abandoned in a former shopping centre in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 1more
Cars sit abandoned in a former shopping centre in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. The cars were imported from Japan to be sold at a Toyota dealership. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cars sit abandoned in a former shopping centre in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 1more
Cars sit abandoned in a former shopping centre in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. They were stored here during the 1974 conflict and have not been moved since. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An import sticker is seen on the window of a car in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia Marchmore
An import sticker is seen on the window of a car in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The odometer of an abandoned car shows 32.9 miles in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia Marcmore
The odometer of an abandoned car shows 32.9 miles in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paw prints are seen in dust on the bonnet of an abandoned car in the United Nations buffer zone in central more
Paw prints are seen in dust on the bonnet of an abandoned car in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cars sit abandoned in an underground garage in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, more
Cars sit abandoned in an underground garage in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A former commercial street is seen in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUmore
A former commercial street is seen in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A former residential street lies abandoned in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2more
A former residential street lies abandoned in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The kitchen of an cafe lies abandoned in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. more
The kitchen of an cafe lies abandoned in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Bottles stand next to a sink in an abandoned cafe in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia Marcmore
Bottles stand next to a sink in an abandoned cafe in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Coca-Cola and Pepsi bottles stand on a table at an abandoned cafe in the United Nations buffer zone in centmore
Coca-Cola and Pepsi bottles stand on a table at an abandoned cafe in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Objects found and collected by soldiers are seen in an abandoned commercial area in the United Nations buffmore
Objects found and collected by soldiers are seen in an abandoned commercial area in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Photographic slides found and collected by soldiers are seen in an abandoned commercial area in the United more
Photographic slides found and collected by soldiers are seen in an abandoned commercial area in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Old televisions found and collected by soldiers are seen in an abandoned commercial area in the United Natimore
Old televisions found and collected by soldiers are seen in an abandoned commercial area in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A firing position protected by sandbags is seen at a former residential property in the United Nations buffmore
A firing position protected by sandbags is seen at a former residential property in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A street lies abandoned in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hmore
A street lies abandoned in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A sign marking the boundary of the United Nations buffer zone stands in the village of Pyla in Cyprus Marchmore
A sign marking the boundary of the United Nations buffer zone stands in the village of Pyla in Cyprus March 11, 2014. Pyla is one of a few villages in the UN buffer zone, and it is home to a mixed community of both Greek and Turkish Cypriots. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The Greek Cypriot Mayor of Pyla, Simos Mytides (L) speaks to the Turkish Cypriot Deputy Mayor of Pyla, Nejdmore
The Greek Cypriot Mayor of Pyla, Simos Mytides (L) speaks to the Turkish Cypriot Deputy Mayor of Pyla, Nejdet Enver in a Turkish coffee shop in their village in the Larnaca District of Cyprus March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A wall marking the boundary of the United Nations buffer zone is seen from the Greek Cypriot-controlled aremore
A wall marking the boundary of the United Nations buffer zone is seen from the Greek Cypriot-controlled area of central Nicosia March 10, 2014. The houses in distance are in the Turkish Cypriot-controlled area of central Nicosia. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A mural showing the Greek and Cypriot flags is painted on a wall in the Greek Cypriot-controlled area of cemore
A mural showing the Greek and Cypriot flags is painted on a wall in the Greek Cypriot-controlled area of central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A military post marking the United Nations buffer zone stands in the Greek Cypriot-controlled area of centrmore
A military post marking the United Nations buffer zone stands in the Greek Cypriot-controlled area of central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A warning sign is seen on a wall marking the boundary of the United Nations buffer zone in the Turkish Cyprmore
A warning sign is seen on a wall marking the boundary of the United Nations buffer zone in the Turkish Cypriot area of central Nicosia March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The Ledra Street border crossing is seen from the Greek Cypriot controlled area of central Nicosia March 10more
The Ledra Street border crossing is seen from the Greek Cypriot controlled area of central Nicosia March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An illuminated flag of the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is recognised only by Tmore
An illuminated flag of the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is recognised only by Turkey, is seen overlooking Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
下一个
The Syrian front
Recent images from the frontlines of Syria.
Portraits of a militia
Anti-balaka militia originally sprang up to protect the Christian population of the Central African Republic, but now stand accused of human rights abuses...
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.
精选图集
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.