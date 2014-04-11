版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 11日 星期五 10:10 BJT

Shadow of Air Force One

<p>Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

more

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 10
<p>The shadow of Air Force One falls upon a farm field near Fresno, California, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

The shadow of Air Force One falls upon a farm field near Fresno, California, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

The shadow of Air Force One falls upon a farm field near Fresno, California, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 10
<p>Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 10
<p>The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, Octmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
4 / 10
<p>Air Force One casts a shadow over a parking lot as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Air Force One casts a shadow over a parking lot as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Air Force One casts a shadow over a parking lot as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
5 / 10
<p>The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the Nevada Desert as it flies past a housing development before touching down in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the Nevada Desert as it flies past a housing development before toucmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the Nevada Desert as it flies past a housing development before touching down in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 10
<p>Air Force One casts a shadow over The Forum in Inglewood as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Air Force One casts a shadow over The Forum in Inglewood as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, more

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Air Force One casts a shadow over The Forum in Inglewood as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
7 / 10
<p>Air Force One casts its shadow over snow-covered houses in Waldorf, Maryland, January 31, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Air Force One casts its shadow over snow-covered houses in Waldorf, Maryland, January 31, 2004. REUTERS/Jasmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Air Force One casts its shadow over snow-covered houses in Waldorf, Maryland, January 31, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 10
<p>The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the clouds as a 'glory', or optical illusion, surrounds it over Cleveland, Ohio October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the clouds as a 'glory', or optical illusion, surrounds it over Clevmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the clouds as a 'glory', or optical illusion, surrounds it over Cleveland, Ohio October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
9 / 10
<p>Air Force One casts its shadow over homes as it comes in to land in Allentown, Pennsylania, October 1, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Air Force One casts its shadow over homes as it comes in to land in Allentown, Pennsylania, October 1, 2004more

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Air Force One casts its shadow over homes as it comes in to land in Allentown, Pennsylania, October 1, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone

Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone

下一个

Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone

Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone

Photographer Neil Hall traveled to Cyprus to document the United Nations buffer zone between the Turkish Cypriot-controlled north of the island and the Greek...

2014年 4月 10日
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

Recent images from the frontlines of Syria.

2014年 4月 10日
Portraits of a militia

Portraits of a militia

Anti-balaka militia originally sprang up to protect the Christian population of the Central African Republic, but now stand accused of human rights abuses...

2014年 4月 9日
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

2014年 4月 9日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐