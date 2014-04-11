Pachuco style in Mexico City
Antonio Guardarrama Tapia (L), Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa (C) and Filiberto Flores Mujica wears theimore
Antonio Guardarrama Tapia (L), Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa (C) and Filiberto Flores Mujica wears their Pachuco outfits while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 22, 2014. Kitted out in zoot suits, snappy shoes and hats, the so-called "pachucos" add a dash of style to the Mexican capital. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Men dressed in "Pachuco" style show their two-toned shoes in Mexico City June 15, 2013. The "pachuco" scenemore
Men dressed in "Pachuco" style show their two-toned shoes in Mexico City June 15, 2013. The "pachuco" scene is thought to date back to the 1930s and 40s in Los Angeles, where Mexican migrants would wear the snazzy outfits, partly as a symbol of defiance against discrimination. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa, dressed in "Pachuco" style,walks past two tourists in Mexico City June 8more
Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa, dressed in "Pachuco" style,walks past two tourists in Mexico City June 8, 2013. Many modern Pachucos in Mexico follow on from this custom and use the suits not only to go dancing, but also as a continuing sign of protest against the treatment of Mexican immigrants north of the border. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man dressed in "Pachuco" style casts his shadow while gesturing in Mexico City June 15, 2013. Everything more
A man dressed in "Pachuco" style casts his shadow while gesturing in Mexico City June 15, 2013. Everything from the suit to the shoes is handmade - the shoes can cost from $60 to $120, the suits some $300, each shirt another $30, the hats between $40 and $130. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Filiberto Flores Mujica wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffimore
Filiberto Flores Mujica wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Men dressed in "Pachuco" style dance with their female partners dressed as "Rumberas" on a stage in Mexico more
Men dressed in "Pachuco" style dance with their female partners dressed as "Rumberas" on a stage in Mexico City June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man dressed in "Pachuco" style walks on a street in Mexico City March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man dressed in "Pachuco" style walks on a street in Mexico City March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa (L) and Oscar Arellano Diaz wear their "Pachuco" outfits while posing formore
Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa (L) and Oscar Arellano Diaz wear their "Pachuco" outfits while posing for a photograph outside a dance hall named after late Mexican Pachuco Tin Tan, in Mexico City June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa, dressed in "Pachuco" style, waits for the underground in Mexico City Junmore
Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa, dressed in "Pachuco" style, waits for the underground in Mexico City June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Daniel Ramirez wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexmore
Daniel Ramirez wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
"Pachuco style" hats are seen at the house of Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa in Mexico City May 15, 2013more
"Pachuco style" hats are seen at the house of Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa dressed in "Pachuco" style poses next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico Cmore
Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa dressed in "Pachuco" style poses next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa puts on cufflinks while dressing up as a "Pachuco" at his home in Mexico more
Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa puts on cufflinks while dressing up as a "Pachuco" at his home in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Jose Heriberto Macias Sotelo wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with gmore
Jose Heriberto Macias Sotelo wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Jose Heriberto Macias Sotelo (L), Filiberto Flores Mujica (2nd L), Antonio Guardarrama Tapia (3rd L) and anmore
Jose Heriberto Macias Sotelo (L), Filiberto Flores Mujica (2nd L), Antonio Guardarrama Tapia (3rd L) and an unidentified friend wear their "Pachuco" outfits while posing for a photograph in Mexico City March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Antonio Guardarrama Tapia wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with grafmore
Antonio Guardarrama Tapia wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Jose Heriberto Macias Sotelo wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with gmore
Jose Heriberto Macias Sotelo wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Antonio Guardarrama Tapia wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with grafmore
Antonio Guardarrama Tapia wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Oscar Arellano Diaz wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti imore
Oscar Arellano Diaz wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall wmore
Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
下一个
#1 Brazil fan
A Brazilian World Cup fan who wears - and drives - his pride.
Mining amid conflict
Despite reserves of gold and diamonds, the Central African Republic remains one of Africa's poorest countries.
Amputee turtle swims again
Hofesh the turtle lost two limbs but an artificial fin has given back his sea legs.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
Blooming blossoms in Washington and Tokyo.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.