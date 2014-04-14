Thailand's Songkran Festival
Revelers use water guns as they participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A tourist reacts as an elephant sprays her with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A reveler uses a water gun as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Elephants spray water at tourists in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Children throw water to a reveler, at a water fight, during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Revelers are sprayed with a firehose at water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A reveler looks on as he takes part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Water is thrown on a reveler at a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A policeman directs revelers at a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Children splash elephants with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A boy sprays water at revelers, from the back of a fire truck, at a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A reveler reacts as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A young reveler takes part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A reveler uses a water gun as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
