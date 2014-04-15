Under a blood moon

The moon is shown in eclipse in Brasilia April 15, 2014. The lunar eclipse unfolded over three hours when the moon moved into Earth's shadow. A little more than an hour later, the moon was fully eclipsed and shrouded in an orange, red or brown glow. Tuesday's eclipse was the first of four total lunar eclipses that will take place between 2014 to 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino