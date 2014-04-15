Transgender in India

Transgenders wear white sarees symbolizing widowhood during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of Indian epic Mahabharata, in which they play the bride of warrior god Aravan and later mourn his death through ritualistic dances. REUTERS/Babu