Transgender in India
A eunuch performs onstage during the "National Hijra Habba", a consultation and cultural event for eunuchs more
A eunuch performs onstage during the "National Hijra Habba", a consultation and cultural event for eunuchs in New Delhi, India June 2, 2012. The event was organized to bring health awareness and empowerment to transgender and eunuch communities in India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Eunuchs pose at an alley stairwell as they watch Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area imore
Eunuchs pose at an alley stairwell as they watch Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Transgenders wear white sarees symbolizing widowhood during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village,more
Transgenders wear white sarees symbolizing widowhood during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of Indian epic Mahabharata, in which they play the bride of warrior god Aravan and later mourn his death through ritualistic dances. REUTERS/Babu
Seema, 33, displays his picture in which he's dressed as a woman at his residence in New Delhi May 16, 2012more
Seema, 33, displays his picture in which he's dressed as a woman at his residence in New Delhi May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema, 33, dances inside a local non-governmental organization office, which supports sexual minorities, inmore
Seema, 33, dances inside a local non-governmental organization office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Eunuchs pose during a news conference to announce a beauty pageant for eunuchs in New Delhi February 15, 20more
Eunuchs pose during a news conference to announce a beauty pageant for eunuchs in New Delhi February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A transgender goes into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festimore
A transgender goes into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Indian eunuchs rest during a protest against the drugs manufacturer Novartis over AIDS drug patents in New more
Indian eunuchs rest during a protest against the drugs manufacturer Novartis over AIDS drug patents in New Delhi January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Eunuchs shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani
Eunuchs shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani
Contestants pose for photographers backstage before the finals of "Indian Super Queen", a beauty pageant fomore
Contestants pose for photographers backstage before the finals of "Indian Super Queen", a beauty pageant for the transgender community in Mumbai February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A contestant waits to walk onstage before the finals of "Indian Super Queen", a beauty pageant for the tranmore
A contestant waits to walk onstage before the finals of "Indian Super Queen", a beauty pageant for the transgender community in Mumbai February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A transgender celebrates during a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A transgender celebrates during a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Homosexuals and transgenders attend a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Homosexuals and transgenders attend a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
下一个
Under a blood moon
A total lunar eclipse unfolds, shrouding the moon in an eerie red glow.
Mom-in-chief
The many roles of Michelle Obama.
Thailand's Songkran Festival
Heralding the coming of spring, revelers soak each other with water in Thailand.
Flashback: Boston bombing
A look back one year after the Boston Marathon bombings.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.