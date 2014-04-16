版本:
Romania's stray dogs

<p>A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Some 60,000 strays roam Bucharest. Last year, a four-year-old boy died after he was mauled by a stray beside a Bucharest park. Street protests demanded something be done about the dogs. The authorities began enforcing the euthanasia rules, which enable city halls to put down dogs caught in public spaces if they are not adopted within two weeks. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Some 60,000 strays roam Bucharest. Last year, a four-year-old boy died after he was mauled by a stray beside a Bucharest park. Street protests demanded something be done about the dogs. The authorities began enforcing the euthanasia rules, which enable city halls to put down dogs caught in public spaces if they are not adopted within two weeks. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>A woman embraces her dog that was taken from the streets by dog catchers who she tries to convince to release in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Her dog was later released by the dog catchers back to her. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A woman embraces her dog that was taken from the streets by dog catchers who she tries to convince to release in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Her dog was later released by the dog catchers back to her. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>A woman embraces her dog that was taken from the streets by dog catchers who she tries to convince to release in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Her dog was later released by the dog catchers back to her. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A woman embraces her dog that was taken from the streets by dog catchers who she tries to convince to release in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Her dog was later released by the dog catchers back to her. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>A dog catcher approaches a stray dog on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>A stray dog runs to escape from dog catchers on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>A stray dog tries to escape from a dog catcher on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>Dog catchers carry a stray dog taken from the streets of Bucharest to his cage at a shelter in Mihailesti April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Dog catchers carry a stray dog taken from the streets of Bucharest to his cage at a shelter in Mihailesti April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>Dog catchers put stray dogs taken from the streets of Bucharest into their cages at a shelter in Mihailesti April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Dog catchers put stray dogs taken from the streets of Bucharest into their cages at a shelter in Mihailesti April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>A dog catcher arranges cages with stray dogs taken from the streets in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>Ana-Maria Ciulcu takes a dog from a street in Bucharest March 15, 2014. Ana-Maria is just 13 years old and she had the idea of using social media to find people willing to adopt a stray dog. Different from other children her age, she uses all her free time to save stray dogs. Her Facebook page turned into a successful adoption center, with more than 150 dogs sent abroad to animal lovers mainly from Germany, Austria and Belgium. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Ana-Maria Ciulcu takes a dog from a street in Bucharest March 15, 2014. Ana-Maria is just 13 years old and she had the idea of using social media to find people willing to adopt a stray dog. Different from other children her age, she uses all her free time to save stray dogs. Her Facebook page turned into a successful adoption center, with more than 150 dogs sent abroad to animal lovers mainly from Germany, Austria and Belgium. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>Ana-Maria Ciulcu takes pictures of a dog she rescued from the streets of Bucharest while a veterinary doctor administers a vaccine in Bucharest March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Ana-Maria Ciulcu takes pictures of a dog she rescued from the streets of Bucharest while a veterinary doctor administers a vaccine in Bucharest March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>Ana-Maria Ciulcu holds European Union pets passports in Bucharest April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Ana-Maria Ciulcu holds European Union pets passports in Bucharest April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

