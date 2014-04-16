Romania's stray dogs
A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Some 60,000 strays roam Bumore
A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Some 60,000 strays roam Bucharest. Last year, a four-year-old boy died after he was mauled by a stray beside a Bucharest park. Street protests demanded something be done about the dogs. The authorities began enforcing the euthanasia rules, which enable city halls to put down dogs caught in public spaces if they are not adopted within two weeks. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristelmore
A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A woman embraces her dog that was taken from the streets by dog catchers who she tries to convince to releamore
A woman embraces her dog that was taken from the streets by dog catchers who she tries to convince to release in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Her dog was later released by the dog catchers back to her. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A woman embraces her dog that was taken from the streets by dog catchers who she tries to convince to releamore
A woman embraces her dog that was taken from the streets by dog catchers who she tries to convince to release in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Her dog was later released by the dog catchers back to her. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A dog catcher approaches a stray dog on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A dog catcher approaches a stray dog on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristelmore
A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A stray dog runs to escape from dog catchers on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristelmore
A stray dog runs to escape from dog catchers on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A stray dog tries to escape from a dog catcher on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristmore
A stray dog tries to escape from a dog catcher on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristelmore
A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristelmore
A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Dog catchers carry a stray dog taken from the streets of Bucharest to his cage at a shelter in Mihailesti Amore
Dog catchers carry a stray dog taken from the streets of Bucharest to his cage at a shelter in Mihailesti April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Dog catchers put stray dogs taken from the streets of Bucharest into their cages at a shelter in Mihailestimore
Dog catchers put stray dogs taken from the streets of Bucharest into their cages at a shelter in Mihailesti April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A dog catcher arranges cages with stray dogs taken from the streets in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogmore
A dog catcher arranges cages with stray dogs taken from the streets in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Ana-Maria Ciulcu takes a dog from a street in Bucharest March 15, 2014. Ana-Maria is just 13 years old and more
Ana-Maria Ciulcu takes a dog from a street in Bucharest March 15, 2014. Ana-Maria is just 13 years old and she had the idea of using social media to find people willing to adopt a stray dog. Different from other children her age, she uses all her free time to save stray dogs. Her Facebook page turned into a successful adoption center, with more than 150 dogs sent abroad to animal lovers mainly from Germany, Austria and Belgium. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Ana-Maria Ciulcu takes pictures of a dog she rescued from the streets of Bucharest while a veterinary doctomore
Ana-Maria Ciulcu takes pictures of a dog she rescued from the streets of Bucharest while a veterinary doctor administers a vaccine in Bucharest March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Ana-Maria Ciulcu holds European Union pets passports in Bucharest April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristelmore
Ana-Maria Ciulcu holds European Union pets passports in Bucharest April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
下一个
Inside Reddit
Behind the scenes at the Reddit headquarters in San Francisco.
Via Crucis
Actors re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Romania.
Transgender in India
India's top court recognizes the country's transgender community in a landmark judgment.
Under a blood moon
A total lunar eclipse unfolds, shrouding the moon in an eerie red glow.
精选图集
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.