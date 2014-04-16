版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 17日 星期四 04:25 BJT

Jesus Christ Superstar behind bars

<p>Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard ahead of Holy Week celebrations in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard ahead of Holy Week celebrations in Limmore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard ahead of Holy Week celebrations in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
1 / 10
<p>An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, Aprimore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
2 / 10
<p>An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru Aprilmore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
3 / 10
<p>An inmate receives make up backstage before performing in Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate receives make up backstage before performing in Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison ymore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

An inmate receives make up backstage before performing in Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
4 / 10
<p>An inmate performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

An inmate performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
5 / 10
<p>Prison guards and inmates watch other inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Prison guards and inmates watch other inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard more

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

Prison guards and inmates watch other inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
6 / 10
<p>Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
7 / 10
<p>An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, Aprimore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
8 / 10
<p>An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima April 15, 2more

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
9 / 10
<p>An inmate prepares to enter on stage to perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate prepares to enter on stage to perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Limmore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

An inmate prepares to enter on stage to perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Best of Banksy

Best of Banksy

下一个

Best of Banksy

Best of Banksy

Recent works from the elusive British street artist.

2014年 4月 17日
Romania's stray dogs

Romania's stray dogs

Authorities attempt to control the 60,000 stray dogs that roam Bucharest.

2014年 4月 17日
Inside Reddit

Inside Reddit

Behind the scenes at the Reddit headquarters in San Francisco.

2014年 4月 16日
Via Crucis

Via Crucis

Actors re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Romania.

2014年 4月 16日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐