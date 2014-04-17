Walls of India
A woman pastes cow dung cakes on a wall for drying in the northern Indian city of Allahabad April, 16, 2014more
A laborer sits at a window under a railway bridge in the old quarters of Delhi April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnamore
A Hindu woman touches the marbled wall of Alopidevi temple as she offer prayers on the first day of the ninmore
A laborer works at a laterite brick mine in Ratnagiri district, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiquimore
Workers construct a pit wall at the Bedara Bhommanahalli iron ore mines at Chitradurga in the southern Indimore
Students play at the window of a classroom constructed from mud, old cement bags and recycled wood at the Amore
The fingers of a woman in a state of trance are seen through a lattice wall at the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizmore
A boy is seen through the bricked walls of a house on the outskirts of the northern city of Varanasi June 1more
Boys sit next to a wall in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi more
A nomadic shepherd stands with a sheep while listening to music from his mobile phone along a road in Noidamore
A girl looks out of a broken wall near railway tracks in Mumbai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiquimore
A woman looks from behind a brick wall of her house in the old quarters of Delhi May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansmore
A boy is pictured through a hole in a wall as he plays cricket on the railway tracks near Bandra railway stmore
A construction laborer carries bricks on her head at the construction site of a residential estate on the omore
A boy bathes under a tap in the northern Indian city of Mathura March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim
