Pilgrims in the Holy Land
Yakov, a Christian pilgrim from the U.S., who has been visiting Jerusalem on a regular basis for the past fmore
Yakov, a Christian pilgrim from the U.S., who has been visiting Jerusalem on a regular basis for the past four years, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Bishop Prosper Ayawei from Nigeria poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem'more
Bishop Prosper Ayawei from Nigeria poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Elena Ahamber, a tourist from Russia, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalmore
Elena Ahamber, a tourist from Russia, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Father Kakhaber from Georgia poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old more
Father Kakhaber from Georgia poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Alina, a tourist from Ukraine, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Olmore
Alina, a tourist from Ukraine, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Masi, a tourist from Ethiopia, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Olmore
Masi, a tourist from Ethiopia, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Anna, a tourist from Russia, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old more
Anna, a tourist from Russia, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Angela Biris (R) and her mother Tinka, tourists from Romania, pose for a photograph in the Church of the Homore
Angela Biris (R) and her mother Tinka, tourists from Romania, pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Anthony (L) and Antoinette, tourists from Bangalore, India, pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holymore
Anthony (L) and Antoinette, tourists from Bangalore, India, pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Nuns Sheli, Merin and Juliat from Sri Lanka pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jemore
Nuns Sheli, Merin and Juliat from Sri Lanka pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The Lovai family from India pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old Cimore
The Lovai family from India pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The Jose family from India pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old Citmore
The Jose family from India pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
下一个
Jesus Christ Superstar behind bars
Inmates perform the Broadway musical inside a Peruvian prison.
Best of Banksy
Recent works from the elusive British street artist.
Romania's stray dogs
Authorities attempt to control the 60,000 stray dogs that roam Bucharest.
Inside Reddit
Behind the scenes at the Reddit headquarters in San Francisco.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.