Rob Ford for mayor
Volunteers await the start of the Toronto Mayor Rob Ford campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. more
Volunteers await the start of the Toronto Mayor Rob Ford campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. The Toronto municipal election set for October 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets a supporter at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERSmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets a supporter at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporters Linda and Tom Dean pose at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, Aprilmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporters Linda and Tom Dean pose at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Foam fingers are seen at Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERSmore
Foam fingers are seen at Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporters sit on a fire truck at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17,more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporters sit on a fire truck at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporter Daniel Boone poses at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporter Daniel Boone poses at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Buttons are seen at Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Markmore
Buttons are seen at Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets supporters at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets supporters at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporter Frances Howes poses at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporter Frances Howes poses at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford takes a selfie with supporters at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 20more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford takes a selfie with supporters at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man walks by a fire truck with Rob Ford campaign material on it before the Toronto Mayor Rob Ford campaigmore
A man walks by a fire truck with Rob Ford campaign material on it before the Toronto Mayor Rob Ford campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporter Janet Campbell poses at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17,more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporter Janet Campbell poses at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford addresses supporters during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford addresses supporters during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts on the podium during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts on the podium during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford walks out of the room after his speech at his campaign launch party in Toronto, Aprimore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford walks out of the room after his speech at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets supporters after his speech at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets supporters after his speech at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A supporter of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attends Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTmore
A supporter of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attends Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
下一个
Distant planets
For the first time, scientists have found an Earth-sized world orbiting in a life-friendly zone around a distant star.
Walls of India
Decorative, protective, functional, colorful - some of the traditional wall styles of India.
Pilgrims in the Holy Land
Holy Week draws pilgrims from around the world to Jerusalem.
Jesus Christ Superstar behind bars
Inmates perform the Broadway musical inside a Peruvian prison.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.