Rob Ford for mayor

<p>Volunteers await the start of the Toronto Mayor Rob Ford campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. The Toronto municipal election set for October 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

2014年 4月 18日 星期五

Volunteers await the start of the Toronto Mayor Rob Ford campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. The Toronto municipal election set for October 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets a supporter at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets a supporter at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporters Linda and Tom Dean pose at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporters Linda and Tom Dean pose at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Foam fingers are seen at Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Foam fingers are seen at Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporters sit on a fire truck at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporters sit on a fire truck at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporter Daniel Boone poses at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporter Daniel Boone poses at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Buttons are seen at Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Buttons are seen at Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets supporters at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets supporters at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporter Frances Howes poses at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporter Frances Howes poses at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford takes a selfie with supporters at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford takes a selfie with supporters at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A man walks by a fire truck with Rob Ford campaign material on it before the Toronto Mayor Rob Ford campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A man walks by a fire truck with Rob Ford campaign material on it before the Toronto Mayor Rob Ford campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporter Janet Campbell poses at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporter Janet Campbell poses at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford addresses supporters during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford addresses supporters during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts on the podium during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts on the podium during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford walks out of the room after his speech at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford walks out of the room after his speech at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets supporters after his speech at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets supporters after his speech at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A supporter of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attends Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A supporter of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attends Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

