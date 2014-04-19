版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 19日 星期六 09:00 BJT

New York Auto Show

<p>2015 Dodge Charger. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>Car show models receive instructions before a press event. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>Koenigsegg supercar. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>Honda Motor's Asimo robot puts on a demonstration for the media. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>Actor Jon Hamm poses next to the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>Members of the media gather around a vintage-styled electric car by The Creative Workshop. Animal advocates hope the electric carriage vehicle will replace horse-drawn carriages in the city in about a year. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>A photographer takes pictures of the Creative Workshop prototype electric carriage. Animal advocates hope the electric carriage vehicle will replace horse-drawn carriages in the city in about a year. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>Soleil supercar. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>A man looks at a Kia. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>A half cutout of a 2015 Hyundai Genesis. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>The new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is seen in the rain. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>Rolls Royce Ghost II. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>Alfa Romeo 4C. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>A man sits in a driving simulator. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>Bentley GT3. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>Dodge Challenger. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>Porsche 918 Spyder. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>A man rides a Ford Renegade driving simulator. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>Models stand next to a Jaguar F Type. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>Models unveil the 2015 Infiniti Q70. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>A man sits in a Mini. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>The 2015 Land Rover Discovery Vision Concept. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>A model stands with a 2015 Chrysler 200. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>Lexus IS 250. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>A model poses with a Dodge Viper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

<p>Fiat 500 L. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

