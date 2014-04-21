版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 21日 星期一 23:40 BJT

Celebration of marijuana

<p>A woman smokes marijuana during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Colorado and Washington state over the weekend for an annual celebration of cannabis culture with rallies, concerts and trade shows in the first two states to legalize recreational marijuana. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

A woman smokes marijuana during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. Thomore

2014年 4月 21日 星期一

A woman smokes marijuana during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Colorado and Washington state over the weekend for an annual celebration of cannabis culture with rallies, concerts and trade shows in the first two states to legalize recreational marijuana. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
1 / 14
<p>A woman takes part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman takes part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New Yormore

2014年 4月 21日 星期一

A woman takes part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 14
<p>A participant practices rolling a joint at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A participant practices rolling a joint at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REmore

2014年 4月 21日 星期一

A participant practices rolling a joint at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
3 / 14
<p>Nick Cookro, 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Nick Cookro, 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washingtmore

2014年 4月 21日 星期一

Nick Cookro, 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
4 / 14
<p>Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20,more

2014年 4月 21日 星期一

Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
5 / 14
<p>Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. Rmore

2014年 4月 21日 星期一

Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
6 / 14
<p>People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York more

2014年 4月 21日 星期一

People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 14
<p>T-shirts and other merchandise are pictured at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

T-shirts and other merchandise are pictured at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. Rmore

2014年 4月 21日 星期一

T-shirts and other merchandise are pictured at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
8 / 14
<p>A woman blows smoke rings with marijuana smoke during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

A woman blows smoke rings with marijuana smoke during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Coloradmore

2014年 4月 21日 星期一

A woman blows smoke rings with marijuana smoke during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
9 / 14
<p>Armed security personnel scan the crowd from a 20-foot-tall platform during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Armed security personnel scan the crowd from a 20-foot-tall platform during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Cenmore

2014年 4月 21日 星期一

Armed security personnel scan the crowd from a 20-foot-tall platform during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
10 / 14
<p>People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York more

2014年 4月 21日 星期一

People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 14
<p>Mitchell Ashton, Amber Arrington, and Auto Octavius roll joints at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Mitchell Ashton, Amber Arrington, and Auto Octavius roll joints at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattmore

2014年 4月 21日 星期一

Mitchell Ashton, Amber Arrington, and Auto Octavius roll joints at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
12 / 14
<p>People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York more

2014年 4月 21日 星期一

People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 14
<p>A man smokes marijuana from a pipe during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

A man smokes marijuana from a pipe during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20,more

2014年 4月 21日 星期一

A man smokes marijuana from a pipe during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Holy Week

Holy Week

下一个

Holy Week

Holy Week

Christian faithful celebrate Holy Week.

2014年 4月 19日
New York Auto Show

New York Auto Show

New looks and designs at the New York International Auto Show.

2014年 4月 19日
El Diablo's bicycles

El Diablo's bicycles

The two-wheeled creations of Didi Senft, who is a fixture at sporting events in his red devil costume.

2014年 4月 19日
Rob Ford for mayor

Rob Ford for mayor

Toronto mayor Rob Ford at his campaign for re-election launch party.

2014年 4月 18日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐