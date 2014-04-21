Celebration of marijuana
A woman smokes marijuana during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. Thomore
A woman smokes marijuana during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Colorado and Washington state over the weekend for an annual celebration of cannabis culture with rallies, concerts and trade shows in the first two states to legalize recreational marijuana. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
A woman takes part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New Yormore
A woman takes part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant practices rolling a joint at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REmore
A participant practices rolling a joint at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Nick Cookro, 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washingtmore
Nick Cookro, 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20,more
Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. Rmore
Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York more
People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
T-shirts and other merchandise are pictured at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. Rmore
T-shirts and other merchandise are pictured at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A woman blows smoke rings with marijuana smoke during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Coloradmore
A woman blows smoke rings with marijuana smoke during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Armed security personnel scan the crowd from a 20-foot-tall platform during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Cenmore
Armed security personnel scan the crowd from a 20-foot-tall platform during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York more
People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mitchell Ashton, Amber Arrington, and Auto Octavius roll joints at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattmore
Mitchell Ashton, Amber Arrington, and Auto Octavius roll joints at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York more
People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man smokes marijuana from a pipe during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20,more
A man smokes marijuana from a pipe during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
下一个
Holy Week
Christian faithful celebrate Holy Week.
New York Auto Show
New looks and designs at the New York International Auto Show.
El Diablo's bicycles
The two-wheeled creations of Didi Senft, who is a fixture at sporting events in his red devil costume.
Rob Ford for mayor
Toronto mayor Rob Ford at his campaign for re-election launch party.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.