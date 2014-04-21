版本:
White House Easter Egg Roll

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama next to the Easter Bunny during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama next to the Easter Bunny during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama react during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama react during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Ivanna Ezell, 4, from Maryland participates in the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Ivanna Ezell, 4, from Maryland participates in the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Children take part in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Children take part in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet children during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet children during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Children participate in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Children participate in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama tastes a kale smoothie during a healthy cooking demonstration with chef Marc Murphy and actors Cameron Boyce and Peyton List during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama tastes a kale smoothie during a healthy cooking demonstration with chef Marc Murphy and actors Cameron Boyce and Peyton List during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Guests take pictures with the Easter Bunny during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Guests take pictures with the Easter Bunny during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Children participate in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Children participate in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Ella Jane Michael, 4, from Fishersville, VA, takes part in the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Ella Jane Michael, 4, from Fishersville, VA, takes part in the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reads to children from the book "My Garden" during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reads to children from the book "My Garden" during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama acts out the line "gnashed their terrible teeth" from the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama acts out the line "gnashed their terrible teeth" from the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reads to children from the book "My Garden" during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reads to children from the book "My Garden" during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama pumps her arms after sharing a high-five with children after reading to them from the book "My Garden" during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama pumps her arms after sharing a high-five with children after reading to them from the book "My Garden" during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama tries his hand at mini tennis during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama tries his hand at mini tennis during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama prepares to shoot some baskets with former NBA player Etan Thomas during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama prepares to shoot some baskets with former NBA player Etan Thomas during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama reads from the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama reads from the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

